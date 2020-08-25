Mid-Engined Nissan GT-R Looks Like a Dream Come True

While Nissan is busy teasing the upcoming replacement for the 370Z, the company is still tight-lipped when it comes to the future of the GT-R, even though it has assured us that its flagship vehicle won't be left behind. And the rendering we have here, which portrays a mid-engined Godzilla, comes to help up discuss this possibility.
Since the current R35 Nissan GT-R has been with us for 13 years now, there have been all types of rumors related to the future iteration of the machine.
And most of these revolve around two main themes, namely hybridization and the switch to a midship configuration. Truth be told, both have reasonable chances of turning into something we'll see in the showroom.
Given the current trends of the market and the fact that the GT-R has been described as a gaming console on wheels thanks to its electronics, it wouldn't surprise anybody to see Nissan introducing a certain degree of electrification. Sure, this would add serious weight, but the current generation has already proven the engineers can work with that.
As for the mid-engined transformation, this could be regarded as an upmarket move and the fact that the R35 has gone from a supercar killer on a budget to a machine costing supercar money in its top NISMO tier used as a base for this rendering might just help with such a process - for the record, the visual transformation sees digital label superrenderscars borrowing the side air intakes of the Porsche 918 Spyder, so the hybrid theme is once again mentioned.
Then again, the mid-engined Corvette has proven that relocating the engine doesn't necessarily have to involve sending the price through the roof, so perhaps the next-gen Nissan GT-R will stick to this pathway. Regardless, we should receive at least a few official hints on the matter soon and we'll return with these as soon as they land.
