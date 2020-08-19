This Mercedes-AMG G 63 Was Injected With a Healthy Dose of Aftermarket Magic

McLaren 600LT Owner Almost Crashes Supercar at the Track, Save Is Incredible

Imagine this. You’re at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, enjoying a track day in your lovely mid-engine supercar. A limited edition, to be more precise, but the fun turns to fright on the last corner's exit. 10 photos



If you slow down the clip to 0.25 playback speed, it becomes crystal clear what happened there. The Macca powerslides out of Whites Corner near the outside curb, and the moment the driver feels that rear end is much looser than expected, he either takes his foot off the accelerator or dabs the brake pedal for a split second. That’s enough to unsettle the British exotic even more that it was, and too little countersteer is an issue in its own right.



The laws of physics, ladies and gentlemen, are also to blame for the 600LT spinning out and getting so close to the inside wall. That moment of deceleration on corner exit translates to less weight over the rear axle, and reaccelerating does little to correct the driver’s error. The car is approaching the wall once again with the rear bumper, but as fate would have it, the brakes thankfully work their magic before any expensive damage is done.



The uploader took to



It’s hard not to clench twice while watching this clip, but there’s something to be learned from it. First and foremost, honing one’s driving skills takes practice regardless of the car’s price of rarity. Secondly, track insurance may cost a lot of money but it definitely makes sense if a



As a brief refresher, the fixed-head coupe and open-top spider 600LT are no longer in production. When it was new, the limited edition used to cost $240,000 and came with a free day of driver training to ensure that owners don’t take chances in the twisties.



