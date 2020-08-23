Watch the Ferrari Roma Accelerate to 124 MPH in Test Video

A stunning GT coupe with simple lines, the Roma is the start of a new era for Ferrari. It's cut from a different cloth, designed to be driven every day. But does this mean it's also slow and tame?
Well, we're about to find that out using a short video by Motorsport Magazine, shot during the official launch event in Italy. And what we get to experience is the acceleration of this Gran Turismo from standstill up to 124 miles per hour (200 km/h).
As far as specs are concerned, the super-GT features a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 612 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque (700 Nm). It's hooked up to an eight-speed dual-clutch auto and will officially do 0 to 62 mph (100km/h) in 3.4 seconds. The 0 to 124 mph (200km/h) sprint officially requires 9.3 seconds.
While there's no timing gear used in the video, we counted the seconds and it seems even quicker than advertised. That makes it one of the fastest cars in its class or that you can buy for similar money. But the way in which it accelerates is strange for a Ferrari - a touch of rev hang and more delivery in the middle of the band. People have also been complaining about the way it sounds.
You can't fault it from a performance standpoint, but it's not as emotional as something like a Ferrari 458 Italia used to be. Even so, it's quite a good-looking car and a bargain while delivering on the promise of everyday usability.
We love the understated simplicity of the Roma. While every 150 horsepower German sedan has a racing diffuser, this has subtle aero working behind the scenes. The chassis is 70% different from the Portofino with 10% softer rear springs to boost comfort yet also less body roll. But the Roma doesn't try to insulate you from the road like a Bentley.
