We get hyped up each time somebody imagines an iconic car as a mid-engined monster. Perhaps the most famous renderings were those of the Camaro and Mustang since these ponies have obviously reached the end of what can be done with normal layouts.But Japanese sports cars from the 1990s arguably make the best mid-engined makeovers. The R34 Skyline GT-R was special, as was the Supra . But nothing beats this midship Mazda RX-7 recently created by artist superrenderscars.If this thing existed in the real world, people would stop talking about Ferraris, EVs wouldn't be developed and muscle cars would have rotary swaps. It's not like the RX-7 is boring without the mid-engined layout, but it does make the proportions better. You can't tell us this wouldn't win a beauty contest against the NSX.Admittedly, the artist did have a really interesting car to start his rendering with. We couldn't find the original source of the photo, but believe this is one of the kits in the original Rocket Bunny series, related to this one fitted to the wagon conversion. The package features custom everything, from the vented hood to the skirts which look dangerously sharp and the obligatory race car wing. They make a smaller spoiler for it too.When going from the front- to mid-engined layout, the RX-7 FD3S opens up some intakes to let the four rotors breathe. The cabin moves forward, and the wing actually becomes a little lower. And yes, we do know that even in a standard RX, the motor sits behind the axle.