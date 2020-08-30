Mid-Engined R34 Skyline GT-R Rendering Almost Looks Like a Real Classic

The Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 that Paul Walker's character frequently raced was arguably one of the coolest cars in the early Fast and Furious films. Today, we began to wonder if Brian wouldn't have been better of if it had been built like an NSX, mid-engined.
Japanese modern-classic sports cars, the so-called 'young timers' are more popular right now than they've ever been. And while the Skyline was never allowed to be sold in the United States, the 25-year rule is beginning to take effect.
There are a few things that make the R34 better than an NSX (and the other way around, obviously). For example, the RB series of engines perhaps has more character than Honda's. Also, the GT-R has more cult status and high-tech features in the powertrain. We also think it looks better, but that's entirely subjective.
Making it a little easier for us to imagine the mid-engined R34, Instagram artist superrenderscars has made not one but two makeovers. These are some pretty nice-looking Skylines in Deep Blue. And in addition to the factory body kits they already had, we see some changes to the general proportions and some big air scoops, which have been "stolen" from the Lexus LFA and a Lamborghini.
Italian brands have made us believe that mid-engined cars need to be made from carbon fiber and cost at least $300,000. However, the C8 Corvette changed everything, reminding us that moving the engine behind the driver is a worthwhile engineering nuisance. It not only improves the balance, but also the traction you need in a drag race.
Technically, mid-engined Nissans already exist. the 710-horsepower GT-R50 by Italdesign is technically that, but in the same way as the LFA or the AMG GT. However, the Japanese company did want to make an NSX fighter. It was dubbed the MID4, but never left the prototype concept stage.
