Mid-Engined R34 Skyline GT-R Rendering Almost Looks Like a Real Classic

View this post on Instagram

Mid-Engine GTR R34?! This time I made 2 versions, swipe to see the second version, and tell me which one you liked better. Render by @superrenderscars . . . #superrenderscars #gtracing #gtrnismo #skyline #skylinegtr #skylinedrive #r34skyline #r34 #gtrr34 #gtr34 #gtrskyline #skyliner34 #paulwalker #forpaul #skylinephotography #gtrlife #gtr #nissangtr #nissangtrr34 #nissanskyline #nissan #jdmtuning #jdmporn #jdmculture #jdm0 #jdmclassic #japancars #japanmuscle #render #carrendering

A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars) on Aug 29, 2020 at 11:44am PDT