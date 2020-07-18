Rear-Engined Fiat 500 V8 "Fake Ferrari" Dragster Looks Brutal

It doesn't matter where the engine of the Fiat 500 is... unless we're talking about a V8. Putting big powertrains into little cars is a form of automotive entertainment, and here's the famous Cinquecento pretending to be a Ferrari. Are you not entertained?
Engine swaps of this kind are more popular than you think. Strangely, the French seem to have a knack for it; maybe they're never sure where the powertrain is supposed to go.
The most famous example of this would be the Renault 5 Turbo. It was built on a tight budget, yet became one of the coolest little boxes ever. The same automaker later did an encore act with the Clio V6. If you have one of those, never sell because it's a better investment than gold.
In more recent years, Aston Martin did a crazy swap when it swapped a V8 into the little Cygnet city car which it had already stopped selling. Maybe if Fiat did the same to the 500, people would start thinking it's cool.
Well, some folks will always enjoy the look of this little car, but most Americans don't, and demand in Europe is also decreasing. Back in the old days, the Fiat 500 did actually have the engine at the back, and this rendering by SB Designs reminds us of that era.
Like the original Abarth race cars, this bad boy runs with its trunk open. But under there you will find something with a few more cylinders, a V8 to be precise. Now, we did call this a "fake Ferrari" in the title because alliterations are cool, but we're not sure this is an actual Ferrari digital engine.
The 3200 Quattrovalvole, for example, usually went in the other way, plus it didn't come with stacks. Actually, if we think about it, these look more like the headers of a De Tomaso Pantera (so not Ferrari, but Ford), yet we could be wrong on that too.
And before you call us crazy for suggesting a Fiat 500 can ever be a rear-engined monster, just check out this bad boy with a 350 hp Alfa 4C layout.
And before you call us crazy for suggesting a Fiat 500 can ever be a rear-engined monster, just check out this bad boy with a 350 hp Alfa 4C layout.