Mid-Engined C8 Corvette Delivers Twin-Turbo V8 Soundcheck in Traffic Spy Video

When prototypes get chased in traffic, drivers normally follow procedures that require them to refrain from stepping on the gas, so the soundtrack of the spotted test car doesn't become public. Nevertheless, a recent C8 Chevrolet Corvette sighting proved to be one of the exceptions.
A mid-engined Corvette was out testing with a pair of Chevy trucks last month (the exhaust setup on the pickups could indicate these are diesels), when an aficionado spotted the prototypes. Behind the wheel of his Subaru BRZ, the man rushed to get close to the C8, capturing the feat on his smartphone.
Nevertheless, shortly after the camera guy managed to get close to the 'Vette, the test driver decided to disappear, pulling away from a stop sign.
"Was just pulling into my neighborhood yesterday afternoon when I spotted a convoy of highly camouflaged vehicles [...]. Once I finally catch the Corvette, after a 10-mile chase, it takes off! At this point I can't take any more adrenaline, so I back off and head back home," the man explains in the description of the video.
Alas, he wasn't fully prepared for the experience, so he spoke while the C8 Corvette was rushing to get away from him. Nevertheless, we can still listen to the voice of the Chevrolet.
We'll remind you that a Chevrolet employee recently took to Facebook to let it slip that the C8 Corvette had been teased during a dealer meeting.
So far, the only official info regarding the engine range of the next-gen 'Vette comes from... Cadillac CEO Johan de Nysschen. The head honcho recently dismissed rumors on Caddy's upcoming twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 being shared with Chevrolet.
Nevertheless, with the unit set to be brought to the world at the Corvette Assembly Plant’s Performance Build Center, speculation about this animating the C8 continues to float around.
The rumor mill also talks about an all-new LT7, which would pack a dual overhead cam design and a pair of turbos, with a 5.5-liter displacement being discussed.
And yes, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the C7 is expected to be carried over, whether we're talking about the 650 hp LT4 of the Z06 or the 755 hp LT5 of the ZR1.
