Tesla Model Y to Complete Elon Musk’s S3XY Lineup in 2019

“We are going to make some capital investments towards the end of this year related to Model Y. I don’t want to jump the gun on those, but I think we’ve got a good plan. I’m pretty excited about how we’re designing Model Y,” Musk said during a conference talk with financial analysts. Actually, he’s only left with S , 3, X for now, as the last letter of the word has not yet started production. But rumor is it will enter the manufacturing queue as soon as next year.According to Teslarati , citing internal sources, Tesla has already begun poking suppliers for potential bids, as it prepares to start production of its secondsometime in November 2019.The Model Y, according to Musk’s plan, is to be the smaller brother on the X , built on the platform used for the 3 . Since this is the case, it is likely initial production models would roll off assembly lines at the existing Fremont plant.In various interviews given last year, Musk said Tesla is looking at all possible way to cut production costs for the Model Y. That includes cutting down on the wire. In the Model 3, for instance, Tesla fitted 5,000 feet of wiring. That’s half the size of the wiring used in the Model S, but still nowhere near the planned 328 feet of wiring for the Model 3.Earlier in February, Musk hinted to a production goal for the Model Y that raised a lot of eyebrows. Still caught in the middle of production issues with the 3, Musk said the production numbers for the new SUV would stand at one million units per year.At the time, the billionaire also said Tesla would be looking to build, buy or rent a new production facility. Now, rumors are that new facility might be located in China, so that Musk could get on Donald Trump’s nerves.“We are going to make some capital investments towards the end of this year related to Model Y. I don’t want to jump the gun on those, but I think we’ve got a good plan. I’m pretty excited about how we’re designing Model Y,” Musk said during a conference talk with financial analysts.