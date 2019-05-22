autoevolution

MG Hector SUV Debuts in India, Looks Really Cool

22 May 2019
Under Chinese ownership, the British carmaking brand MG hasn't exactly blossomed in Europe. However, India is getting a bespoke SUV model that's already the talk of the town.
It's called the Hector, and everybody is comparing it to something called a Mahindra XUV500. All we know is that it looks very cool. When we first laid eyes on this vehicle, we thought it was just a concept, as most of India's cars look way cheaper.

Hector's front end features a bold, Mazda-like main grille that connects to narrow LED daytime running lights. No, those aren't the headlights, which reside in a square cluster lower on the bumper.

The body is relatively narrow and uneventful, with a hint of Lincoln SUV, ending with a large hatchback that swallows up the taillights like on an Audi Q7.

Engine-wise, this rival for the Jeep Compass features two choices. The first is a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo unit with 48 mild-hybrid assistance that produces 143 horsepower plus 250 Nm of torque. A diesel is also available in the form of the 2.0-liter making 170 HP, which we understand to be a Fiat unit. Both will come with a 6-speed manual as standard while the 1.5L will also have a twin-clutch option.

While we don't have any performance numbers, we can at least tell you that the MG Hector SUV will be the largest in this class with a body measuring 4,655 mm long, 1,835 mm wide and a height of 1760 mm. When it goes on sale in July, it will supposedly have many segment firsts for India, including power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

The highlight of the interior is the vertically-mounted 10.4-inch iSmart infotainment system. The AI is even supposed to understand Indian accents and use voice commands for a variety of functions. Next year, a 3-row version is scheduled to be launched.

