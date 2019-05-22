5 World’s Worst Female Driver Runs Kid Over, Keeps Going

MG Hector SUV Debuts in India, Looks Really Cool

Under Chinese ownership, the British carmaking brand MG hasn't exactly blossomed in Europe. However, India is getting a bespoke SUV model that's already the talk of the town. 29 photos



Hector's front end features a bold, Mazda-like main grille that connects to narrow LED daytime running lights. No, those aren't the headlights, which reside in a square cluster lower on the bumper.



The body is relatively narrow and uneventful, with a hint of



Engine-wise, this rival for the Jeep Compass features two choices. The first is a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo unit with 48 mild-hybrid assistance that produces 143 horsepower plus 250 Nm of torque. A diesel is also available in the form of the 2.0-liter making 170 HP , which we understand to be a Fiat unit. Both will come with a 6-speed manual as standard while the 1.5L will also have a twin-clutch option.



While we don't have any performance numbers, we can at least tell you that the MG Hector SUV will be the largest in this class with a body measuring 4,655 mm long, 1,835 mm wide and a height of 1760 mm. When it goes on sale in July, it will supposedly have many segment firsts for India, including power adjustable seats, cruise control, electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.



The highlight of the interior is the vertically-mounted 10.4-inch iSmart infotainment system. The AI is even supposed to understand Indian accents and use voice commands for a variety of functions. Next year, a 3-row version is scheduled to be launched.



