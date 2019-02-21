Rookie Driver Smashes Through Showroom Window at Hyundai Dealership in India

How’s this for an out-of-the-ordinary car-shopping spree? One female driver from India will have to pay half the price she would have paid for a new car, to cover damages she caused to the dealership by mistake.

One salesman invited the woman inside one of the vehicles parked indoors, but he never imagined she would accidentally start it and speed off in it. The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera and it’s verging on hilarious, if you ignore the damage caused to the place. Luckily, no one was injured, so we can laugh at it in clear conscience.



In the video, the woman, whose identity hasn’t been made public, is seen getting inside the car. Moments later, the vehicle springs forward, much to the despair of the salesman, who tries and fails to hold the car in place by grabbing to the back of it. He eventually resorts to pulling out his hair but, needless to say, that doesn’t stop the car either.



It goes through a glass wall, smashing it to pieces, leaps and continues to roll forward on the pavement outside. It only stops after bumping into 2 other vehicles, on display outside the dealership, nearly missing a bunch of customers chatting nearby.



The report notes that damages to the dealership and the other vehicles amount to £5,300, which is half of what the woman would have paid to get herself a new car. As far as first rides go, this was a very expensive one. A memorable one, as well – but for all the wrong reasons.



