autoevolution

Rookie Driver Smashes Through Showroom Window at Hyundai Dealership in India

21 Feb 2019, 11:38 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
How’s this for an out-of-the-ordinary car-shopping spree? One female driver from India will have to pay half the price she would have paid for a new car, to cover damages she caused to the dealership by mistake.
7 photos
Hyundai i30 N-Line Now Available With 1L TurboHyundai i30 N-Line Now Available With 1L TurboHyundai i30 N-Line Now Available With 1L TurboHyundai i30 N-Line Now Available With 1L TurboHyundai i30 N-Line Now Available With 1L TurboHyundai i30 N-Line Now Available With 1L Turbo
Being a rookie driver can be nerve-wracking, but this is taking it to a whole new level. The female driver was visiting a Hyundai dealership in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh state, India, with her parents. They had decided on buying a new car and were looking around the place, NewsFlare informs, citing reports in the local media.

One salesman invited the woman inside one of the vehicles parked indoors, but he never imagined she would accidentally start it and speed off in it. The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera and it’s verging on hilarious, if you ignore the damage caused to the place. Luckily, no one was injured, so we can laugh at it in clear conscience.

In the video, the woman, whose identity hasn’t been made public, is seen getting inside the car. Moments later, the vehicle springs forward, much to the despair of the salesman, who tries and fails to hold the car in place by grabbing to the back of it. He eventually resorts to pulling out his hair but, needless to say, that doesn’t stop the car either.

It goes through a glass wall, smashing it to pieces, leaps and continues to roll forward on the pavement outside. It only stops after bumping into 2 other vehicles, on display outside the dealership, nearly missing a bunch of customers chatting nearby.

The report notes that damages to the dealership and the other vehicles amount to £5,300, which is half of what the woman would have paid to get herself a new car. As far as first rides go, this was a very expensive one. A memorable one, as well – but for all the wrong reasons.

lol fail Hyundai dealership accident viral video India
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 