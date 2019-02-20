autoevolution

Burglar Crashes Car Into Adult Novelty Shop, Steals Lingerie And Toys

20 Feb 2019, 12:02 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
One guy from Tulsa, Oklahoma must have thought he was planning the heist of the century, judging by the lengths he went to to make sure he got inside a store. And all for $400 in adult lingerie and toys.
6 photos
Allegedly drunken McLaren 720S Driver Arrested after doing 155 mphAllegedly drunken McLaren 720S Driver Arrested after doing 155 mphAllegedly drunken McLaren 720S Driver Arrested after doing 155 mphAllegedly drunken McLaren 720S Driver Arrested after doing 155 mphAllegedly drunken McLaren 720S Driver Arrested after doing 155 mph
Police are looking for a man who crashed his car through the glass doors of the adult novelty store Hustler Hollywood, just so he could gain access inside. Once through, he went to the aisle with the priciest items and made away with about $400 worth of lingerie and toys, Police Officer Jeanne Pierce NewsOn6.

You’d think that, for this kind of special entrance, the burglar had a higher stake in mind. Even so, he seemed to have planned everything in advance and may have even visited the store beforehand, just to get a feel of the layout.

The break-in occurred at 3 o’clock in the morning on Monday and the damage was only discovered when staff arrived to open the store a few hours later. The burglar apparently picked items that he knew wouldn’t lose value if he resold them.

“This individual was there for a short period of time, went directly to an area, grabbed several items,” Officer Jeanne Pierce says. “They were there for items, knew where they were, grabbed them and left.”

Still, the real damage was what he did to the glass doors and maybe even to the entire structure of the building. “I believe the doors were going to cost more to fix than the items actually taken,” Pierce explains.

Though police were able to get a complete visual of the burglar on surveillance camera, they still don’t have a suspect in custody. No word yet on what kind of damage the dude caused to his car to get the $400 in items from the store.
lol accident police burglary oklahoma
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 