Burglar Crashes Car Into Adult Novelty Shop, Steals Lingerie And Toys

One guy from Tulsa, Oklahoma must have thought he was planning the heist of the century, judging by the lengths he went to to make sure he got inside a store. And all for $400 in adult lingerie and toys.

6 photos



You’d think that, for this kind of special entrance, the burglar had a higher stake in mind. Even so, he seemed to have planned everything in advance and may have even visited the store beforehand, just to get a feel of the layout.



The break-in occurred at 3 o’clock in the morning on Monday and the damage was only discovered when staff arrived to open the store a few hours later. The burglar apparently picked items that he knew wouldn’t lose value if he resold them.



“This individual was there for a short period of time, went directly to an area, grabbed several items,” Officer Jeanne Pierce says. “They were there for items, knew where they were, grabbed them and left.”



Still, the real damage was what he did to the glass doors and maybe even to the entire structure of the building. “I believe the doors were going to cost more to fix than the items actually taken,” Pierce explains.



Though police were able to get a complete visual of the burglar on surveillance camera, they still don’t have a suspect in custody. No word yet on what kind of damage the dude caused to his car to get the $400 in items from the store. Police are looking for a man who crashed his car through the glass doors of the adult novelty store Hustler Hollywood, just so he could gain access inside. Once through, he went to the aisle with the priciest items and made away with about $400 worth of lingerie and toys, Police Officer Jeanne Pierce NewsOn6 You’d think that, for this kind of special entrance, the burglar had a higher stake in mind. Even so, he seemed to have planned everything in advance and may have even visited the store beforehand, just to get a feel of the layout.The break-in occurred at 3 o’clock in the morning on Monday and the damage was only discovered when staff arrived to open the store a few hours later. The burglar apparently picked items that he knew wouldn’t lose value if he resold them.“This individual was there for a short period of time, went directly to an area, grabbed several items,” Officer Jeanne Pierce says. “They were there for items, knew where they were, grabbed them and left.”Still, the real damage was what he did to the glass doors and maybe even to the entire structure of the building. “I believe the doors were going to cost more to fix than the items actually taken,” Pierce explains.Though police were able to get a complete visual of the burglar on surveillance camera, they still don’t have a suspect in custody. No word yet on what kind of damage the dude caused to his car to get the $400 in items from the store.