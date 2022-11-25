Mercury Cyclone GT Makes Feisty Digital Comeback, Modern Version Feels Spot on

One of the more short-lived muscle car entries of the classic American era was the Mercury Cyclone. Vastly overshadowed by the smaller Mercury Cougar pony car, it was also squished by the Marquis/Marauder's full-size two-door gravitas.
Sure, some fans might still claim the Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt sibling was a cool way to stand out in the sea of GM, Ford, and Mopar muscle cars of the age. And it was all thanks to its sleek two-door coupe and convertible appearance, plus the additional performance brought by the GT (390ci) and 428 Cobra Jet options, for sure.
But slowly and steadily, the (Comet) Cyclone fell into oblivion, alongside the Mercury division of Ford Motor Company, which has been retired for more than a decade already. Alas, not everyone has forgotten the brash, classic late 1960s looks of the Cyclone. Not Mridul Basist, the 22-year-old automotive concept and design freelancer better known as bimbledesigns on social media, at least.
Well, that might have happened at the behest of his ongoing HotCars collaboration. But for enthusiasts of the Ford muscle cars in general and of the Mercury division in particular, that might be of lesser importance than the CGI result of this modernized transformation. Some might even wonder if the 2024 Ford Mustang has donated any of its DNA for this virtual revival.
Frankly, if it did, the seventh generation S650 design traits are carefully camouflaged behind the retro-modern interpretation of the third and fourth iteration of the classic Cyclone GT Cobra Jet front fascia. Meanwhile, the muscular profile is a bit more generic, probably in a bid to make sure it won’t detract from the shockingly good-looking, simple yet impactful rear-end LED and high-wing treatment. All in all, not bad at all, especially judging by the fan reaction!
