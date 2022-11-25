1963 Chevy Nova Restomod Gets Digitally Updated, Changes Are Subtle Yet Impactful

The Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was small and initially not that feisty, as the first model years of the original generation lacked in the V8 department. But that does not mean they cannot become little rascals.
Born as the flagship model in the Chevy II family, the Nova was produced over five generations from 1962 through 1979, and from the 1985 to 1988 model years. Most classic General Motors fans are passionate about the third iteration because that is when it became “Chevy II much,” thanks to the introduction of the Super Sport.
Hey, then even Don Yenko noticed the little hoot and alongside Chevelles and Camaros, the Yenko Nova (also known as the Supernova) could duck it out with the Ford Mustangs, Plymouth Barracudas and Dodge Challengers of the times. But that is not our Nova story for the day. Instead, let us return to the simpler times of the 1963 Chevy II/Nova, back when the design was of a more conventional compact car nature.
Not this one you are seeing right now in CGI light blue and black, though. Instead, this is the digital work of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who takes us on yet another quick journey of rendering-to-reality discovery. So, after the recent Fox Body Ford Mustang restomod that couldn’t decide between silver and light blue, here is another sporty apparition.
Apparently, this 1963 Chevy II/Nova came back to the virtual atelier for a quick client-commissioned update, with the author indicating the compact sports car needed some cool hood scoops and new door handles. That’s all, some might query. But look at the digital build project and notice how the ’63 Nova was already properly feisty, to begin with, all thanks to its lowered suspension setup, upgraded LED light system, cool aftermarket wheels, and – above all – that bonkers, visible carbon fiber hood!
