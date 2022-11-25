Australia's Most Popular Large Van Goes Electric, Has a Six-Digit Price Tag

What is the number one selling large van in Australia, you ask? That would be the Deliver 9, according to its maker, LDV, and it has been electrified.
Adding the ‘e’ prefix, it joins the MIFA 9 minivan, and eT60 pickup in the brand’s zero-emission family Down Under, and it is offered in three configurations, with a single powertrain.
Said to have identical cubic capacities to its non-electrified siblings, the LDV eDeliver 9 comes in the mid-roof, and high-roof variants, and in the cab chassis configuration. Load volumes of 10.97 cubic meters (387.4 cu-ft) in the mid-roof and 12.33 cu-m (435.4 cu-ft) in the high-roof are mentioned by the company, together with payloads of 1,410 kg (3,109 lbs) and 1,350 kg (2,976 lbs) respectively, and 1,960 kg (4,321 lbs) in the chassis cab.
All of them pack the same electric motor that generates 150 kW (204 ps / 201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque, and drives the front wheels. It is juiced up by an 88.55 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that takes around 45 minutes to charge from 20 to 80% at a DC connection. The chassis cab has a 65 kWh battery that can be charged up from 20 to 80% in 36 minutes. A full charge at 11 kW, from 5%, takes 6.5 hours for the latter, and 8 hours for the former two. The driving range is rated at 280 and 275 km (174-171 miles) in the mid- and high-roof respectively.
Available in Blanc White and River Blue, the LDV eDeliver 9 is equipped with front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, multi-function steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, hill-hold assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and others. It has non-slip rubber flooring and entry steps, eight tie-down points at the back, sliding cargo door on the passenger side, and rear barn doors that open 236 degrees.
Pricing starts at AU$99,990 (US$67,554) for the cab chassis, AU$116,537 (US$78,733) for the mid-roof, and AU$118,836 (US$80,286) for the high-roof.
