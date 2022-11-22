LDV eT60 Launches Down Under as Australia's First Electric Ute

More on this:

1 LDV Wants to Make the Minivan Cool Again With All-New Battery-Electric MIFA 9

2 2023 Honda Civic e:HEV Launches in Australia With Hybrid Power and Hot Hatch Pricing

3 No One Has Ever Pitted Two Electric Pickups Against Each Other Like This Before

4 Hummer EV Shows Its Muscles in Front of Rivian R1T at the Charging Station

5 SAIC to Take Over Van-Maker LDV