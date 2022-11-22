LDV eT60 Launches Down Under as Australia's First Electric Ute

LDV has pulled the wraps off a battery-electric pickup for Australia, which is known as the eT60. Joining its ICE-powered siblings, as well as the MIFA 9 zero-emission minivan, it targets large corporate fleets and private buyers alike.
Based on the Pro variant of the T60, the 2023 eT60 uses an 88.55 kWh lithium-ion battery pack shared with the eDeliver 9 that powers a 130 kW (177 ps / 174 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque electric motor that drives the rear wheels.
At an 11 kW charger, it takes roughly 9 hours to juice it up, and from 20 to 80%, users are looking at around 45 minutes at a DC connection. The battery gives the pickup a combined range of 330 km (205 miles) on the WLTP cycle.
Featuring heavy-duty suspension, with double independent wishbone setup at the front and leaf springs at the rear, which was tuned for the Australian market, and ventilated disc brakes on both axles, the eT60 rides on 17-inch wheels. It has a maxed braked towing capacity of 1,000 kg (2,205 lbs), and an identical payload, with four tie-down points in the spray-in tub liner bed keeping the cargo secure.
Body-colored bumpers, and side mirror caps, LED DRLs, and full-chrome sports bar are standard, next to the multi-function steering wheel inside, electrically-adjustable front seats, air conditioning, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Bluetooth. A plethora of airbags is on deck, together with rear parking sensors, reversing camera, emergency braking assist, hill descent control, hill start assist, roll movement intervention, and electronic stability control.
The eT60 is accompanied by a 5-year/160,000-km (99,419-mile) warranty, an 8-year/160,000-km warranty for the battery, and servicing intervals once every 24 months or 30,000 km (18,641 miles), LDV says. Roadside assistance coverage 24 hours a day is included. The all-quiet pickup has a recommended retail price of AUR92,990 (US$61,585).
