Meet the SnakPak, an Airport Provisioning Truck Turned Epic Tiny Home With Scissor Lift

Southwest Airlines pilot Mark always wanted to live in a box truck. And since he saw the provisioning trucks at the airport all the time, he thought about the possibility of converting one into a tiny house. His dream became a reality when he won a Southwest Airlines 2000 Ford F-650 in an auction.
In total, it took Mark seven months to transform the whole thing into a cool tiny house truck. The project cost him $30,000, but it was totally worth it because his rig turns heads wherever it goes. His epic home on wheels, which was named SnakPak, measures 28.5 ft (8.6 meters) in length, and it comes with a scissor lift that raises it 17 (5.1 meters) above the ground.
Initially, the truck was white. Then Mark painted it gray, a color that reminds him of the fighters he used to fly back when he was in the U.S. Air Force. But that's not the only element that makes the vehicle resemble an aircraft. The SnakPak features airbrushed rivets as well. Moreover, the deck over the cab has all the silhouettes of the jets that Mark flew in the Air Force painted on the sides.
tiny home and a unique rear log wall that gives it a log cabin vibe. The entryway is also positioned at the rear. There's a wooden door and a small fold-down platform, which is perfectly positioned underneath an outdoor shower. He also uses the platform to get to his hammock. SnakPak isn't super spacious, but the box itself is actually 10.5-ft-tall (3-meter-tall), offering plenty of headroom.
The interior oozes rustic charm since it includes numerous wooden elements. The kitchen has a live-edge countertop that allows Mark to store everything he needs on top, including his precious coffee machine. There's also an induction cooktop, a stainless steel sink, and a refrigerator. As for storage, this house truck has plenty of it.
The kitchen area has several shelves, and a few steps ahead are some cubby holes filled mostly with clothes. Then you'll see a mini bar with tons of storage underneath. That's where he keeps his toiletries or other items that don't really have a place inside the truck.
A few steps ahead is a wood-burning stove that keeps the SnakPak warm during cold winter days. The wood-burning stove also adds to the cozy vibe of this mobile dwelling. The bathroom is positioned at the rear, next to the entryway, and it includes a composting toilet and a generous corner shower. Next to this area, you'll spot a closet and a cabinet for shoes.
To extend to the overall living space, he designed an amazing chill-out zone. When the weather's on his side, he can go out and enjoy the stunning views from his raised patio. This area includes a chair, a swivel table, a grill, and outdoor speakers.
On the roof, this epic home on wheels has a 1,200-watt solar panel array, allowing Mark to live off the grid whenever he wants. Recently, SnakPak was featured on the Tiny House Giant Journey YouTube channel. You can click the clip down below if you want to find out more about Mark and his incredible off-grid mobile home with a scissor lift.
