Tiny ShowHome Is a Luxurious Minuscule Smart House With Two Loft Bedrooms

It is amazing how much you can fit into a tiny house. From a kitchen that is equipped with all the necessities to even having two different bedrooms.
Tiny ShowHome house can fit between 4 to 6 people, which is amazing considering that it is a scaled-down house. It comes on a three-axle trailer and measures 28ft (8.4m) in length, 13ft (4m) in height, and 8.3ft (2.55m) in width for a total of 344sq ft (32sq m), including the two lofts.
It comes with a light metal structure allowing for better transportation, double doors, an exterior clad with anthracite galvanized sheet and an oak pattern. Both the exterior and interior finishes, such as furniture, colors, textures, and even off-grid amenities, can be customized to the owner’s desire.
The kitchen is fully functional and comes with an electric ceramic hob, a granite sink, an oven and microwave combo, a built-in refrigerator and freezer, and a built-in dishwasher. The open-plan design of the kitchen with the exterior through a fully hinged window allows the future owners to serve food on the table mounted on the outside wall.
The living room is truly an interesting piece of technology. It features smart curtains with an integrated smart projector that can be controlled by voice command or phone application. It hosts a sofa bed, a coffee table with storage underneath, a staircase with smart dimmable lights for the master bedroom, and even a green wall.
This house has two loft bedrooms. The master bedroom is accessed through a staircase, and it boasts a king-size bed, a cabinet with a mirror, a semi-closed library, and an air fan. This place also has smart curtains and dimmable lights. The other loft bedroom can be accessed through the ladder stairs. It comes with a king-size bed as well, a library cabinet, and a folding workspace with views over the living room.
The bathroom is no less impressive than the rest of the house. It comes with a luxurious mineral white waterfall shower and a tub with an anti-slip texture, a built-in toilet, a sink, and a bathroom vanity.
There are many extra options that can be added to make the perfect place to live for anyone, such as off-grid solutions and a modular terrace. This model was made by Tiny Home Romania, and the price starts from $36,450 (€35,000) for only the shell of the house plus the transportation, which starts from $4,686 (€4,500) depending on the location.
