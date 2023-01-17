Meet LaBoata, the Legendary Mutant Boat-Car Built for No Apparent Reason

LaBoata is the legendary Spokane boat-car, a national celebrity, and a vehicle for good deeds in the most literal sense, because its builder has been using it for charity all these years. Designed and built more on a whim back in 2009, it’s a mutant boat car that would only float just once (because everything floats for a while that first time, as its creator would say) but that’s a perfectly road-legal car.
LaBoata is the most famous car in the city, not because its build is overly complicated, but because of the near-perfect illusion it creates when traveling: see it on the road and the eye is instantly tricked into seeing a boat. In reality, the LaBoata is a Frankenstein of sorts, with a Chrysler LeBaron underneath and a speedboat on top.
Boat cars are not exactly a rarity, as neither are all kinds of uniquely-shaped vehicles that have been registered for road use. If there’s someone who can drive a banana car around for and with tourists onboard, a boat car seems almost tame by comparison. But what makes LaBoata stand out is actually the fine company it keeps, and the noble purpose it’s been put to.
Chrysler LeBaron convertible he’d bought for $700, and the hallowed hull of a cream-colored 1976 Apollo tri-hull that he’d bought for $100.
As you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, adding the hull on top of the car means you can no longer open up the doors, which Tim’s wife finds a most unlady-like manner of getting inside. But to everyone else, this is not important, because the ride itself is a blast, especially since Tim goes all out of his way to make it memorable – whether that means rocking full captain’s gear, putting his father in a crab costume in the backseat, or asking his passengers to wear a safety vest for the entire duration of the ride.
The 3-liter V6 engine is reliable and perfectly capable of taking him as fast as 100 mph (161 kph), though Tim rarely saw the point of going that fast. The LaBoata is heavier and wider than a regular car, so it drives like a boat, but Tim has gotten accustomed to it. For fun, he put an outdrive on the back, rigging a tail-end windshield washer so he can squirt water on the windshield of the cars behind him or pedestrians on the sidewalk.
In his many interviews with the media, both old and newer, Tim always maintained that he didn’t build his car to attract attention or cause a fuss around himself. He did it just because he loved the idea – and he loves it that others love it, as well. The increased attention means he can use it to do good, so people usually rally to bid for rides in LaBoata at various charity events.
In 2014, on LaBoata’s fifth anniversary, Tim gave it the birthday gift of a reboot. The LeBaron was starting to show its age, so Tim was faced with the alternative to discard LaBoata altogether, fix the car, or find another to put under the hull of the boat. He opted for the third alternative, so he secured a ‘92 LeBaron with 72,000 miles (115,872 km) on the odometer for $1,400. Since this was a present for the famous boat car, he added a new sound system and a new paintjob.
Then, in 2017, in another instance of creative recycling – because that’s the term that best describes what Tim is doing – he created LaDeska. Granted, as funny as the names he comes up with are, they’re not exactly subtle: LaDeska is a desk he made from the front end of a 1969 Lincoln Mark III Continental that his brother bought for $500 because he needed the engine for a transplant. Tim kept the front end and turned it into a desk that he brought into the Newtech Skill Center administrative offices, functional headlights and all.
Whenever he’s featured in the local media, Tim Lorentz is described as a local hero that is part mad genius, part kid that refuses to grow up, and an all-around good guy, always with a joke to tell and a smile on his face.
LaBoata is the most famous car in the city, not because its build is overly complicated, but because of the near-perfect illusion it creates when traveling: see it on the road and the eye is instantly tricked into seeing a boat. In reality, the LaBoata is a Frankenstein of sorts, with a Chrysler LeBaron underneath and a speedboat on top.
Boat cars are not exactly a rarity, as neither are all kinds of uniquely-shaped vehicles that have been registered for road use. If there’s someone who can drive a banana car around for and with tourists onboard, a boat car seems almost tame by comparison. But what makes LaBoata stand out is actually the fine company it keeps, and the noble purpose it’s been put to.
Chrysler LeBaron convertible he’d bought for $700, and the hallowed hull of a cream-colored 1976 Apollo tri-hull that he’d bought for $100.
As you can see in the video at the bottom of the page, adding the hull on top of the car means you can no longer open up the doors, which Tim’s wife finds a most unlady-like manner of getting inside. But to everyone else, this is not important, because the ride itself is a blast, especially since Tim goes all out of his way to make it memorable – whether that means rocking full captain’s gear, putting his father in a crab costume in the backseat, or asking his passengers to wear a safety vest for the entire duration of the ride.
The 3-liter V6 engine is reliable and perfectly capable of taking him as fast as 100 mph (161 kph), though Tim rarely saw the point of going that fast. The LaBoata is heavier and wider than a regular car, so it drives like a boat, but Tim has gotten accustomed to it. For fun, he put an outdrive on the back, rigging a tail-end windshield washer so he can squirt water on the windshield of the cars behind him or pedestrians on the sidewalk.
In his many interviews with the media, both old and newer, Tim always maintained that he didn’t build his car to attract attention or cause a fuss around himself. He did it just because he loved the idea – and he loves it that others love it, as well. The increased attention means he can use it to do good, so people usually rally to bid for rides in LaBoata at various charity events.
In 2014, on LaBoata’s fifth anniversary, Tim gave it the birthday gift of a reboot. The LeBaron was starting to show its age, so Tim was faced with the alternative to discard LaBoata altogether, fix the car, or find another to put under the hull of the boat. He opted for the third alternative, so he secured a ‘92 LeBaron with 72,000 miles (115,872 km) on the odometer for $1,400. Since this was a present for the famous boat car, he added a new sound system and a new paintjob.
Then, in 2017, in another instance of creative recycling – because that’s the term that best describes what Tim is doing – he created LaDeska. Granted, as funny as the names he comes up with are, they’re not exactly subtle: LaDeska is a desk he made from the front end of a 1969 Lincoln Mark III Continental that his brother bought for $500 because he needed the engine for a transplant. Tim kept the front end and turned it into a desk that he brought into the Newtech Skill Center administrative offices, functional headlights and all.
Whenever he’s featured in the local media, Tim Lorentz is described as a local hero that is part mad genius, part kid that refuses to grow up, and an all-around good guy, always with a joke to tell and a smile on his face.