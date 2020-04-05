Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance

This Cool 1995 Boatcar Is Part Ford E-350 Part Boat, All Street-Legal

The Boatcar also comes with some If the Harley-Davidson LimoBike , for example, is an eyesore that could also potentially double as a death-trap, the Boatcar is the opposite. Built on a Ford E-350 with the hull of a 24-foot Sea Ray Sundancer, it’s a car that looks like a boat. It drives like a car and, sadly, doesn’t float.Mark Ray of Mark’s Custom Cruisers in Georgia took 6 months to build the Boatcar and he listed it to eBay right after the project was complete. The asking price was $55,000, which is a lot for a ‘95 Ford van but is probably accurate for a novelty vehicle that’s bound to get you plenty of attention while not putting you at risk.At the end of March, the seller ended the listing “because the item was lost or broken,” according to eBay. However, if you’re still interested, you can still contact Mark at the number included in the ad.The custom, one-off Boatcar is completely street-legal. The hull of the boat, which could sleep four adults before being repurposed, now houses all the mechanics of a Ford E-series . It has power steering and power brakes, airbag, headlights and tailights, turn signals and seatbelts. And stereo radio.The Boatcar is open top but it still has air conditioning. If the car’s honk is not good enough for you, Mark kept the ship’s bell and horn, so you can still feel like the captain while driving it on the road.The boat’s interior has been stripped and new, Marine-grade carpeting and vinyl was added. The teak wood was cleaned and oiled, the boat got a new fire red engine paintjob. Mark also put in new brakes, new tires and a new radiator.“Whether you desire to have her for your family rides, or to promote your business she will be noticed by thousands. Wherever she goes she attracts major social media attention and is sure to win every car show she attends,” Mark said in the original ad. “If you're a boat owner you will become the envy of everyone at your marina.”The Boatcar also comes with some celebrity status , as it was recently filmed for an NBC sports segment on the monthly car show in Atlanta, Georgia.