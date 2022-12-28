The Dobbertin HydroCar, a $1 Million 762 HP Sportscar That’s Also a Boat

The HydroCar will get no points for a creative name or, for that matter, for a deceptive or sleek design, but it will score very high on the list of ambitious vehicles. Rick Dobbertin, the mad scientist who dreamed it up and then built it from scratch, wanted a GT that would fly on land and fly on water, and he spared no expense and no effort to get it.
His hope was that, one day, there’d be a profitable market for amphibious vehicles, and he planned to showcase his HydroCar to the world to will that market into being. Like his previous, similar project, the Dobbertin Surface Orbiter, the HydroCar was doomed to fail.
Rick Dobbertin was a legend on the hot rodding scene back in the 1980s, and he has the accolades from trade publications to prove it. At one point, as he would later recall, he started looking for a project that would challenge him in ways a hot rod could no longer do, something that would put him out of his comfort zone and on the map of the world’s greatest fabricators. A newlywed, he also wanted that thing to be the vehicle for the most romantic globe-trotting expedition of all time.
the Dobbertin Surface Orbiter (DSO), a fully-custom build based on a 1959 stainless steel Heil milk tanker that Dobbertin designed to be self-sufficient, while able to travel both on land and on water. The DSO would embark on a circumnavigating expedition in 1993, with Rick’s then-wife Karen onboard. The expedition would never be completed due to a series of malfunctions with the amphibious vehicle, and the repeated attempts to pursue it also ended Dobbertin's marriage.
This was Rick Dobbertin’s first huge failure, which brought him to bankruptcy and would have discouraged any other person. But for Dobbertin, the DSO was also a learning curve, because during his and Karen’s ill-fated travels onboard the DSO, he had glimpsed the future: there was a thirst for amphibious vehicles, just not necessarily of the size and with the luxury amenities the DSO had.
The seed for the HydroCar had just been planted. It would take Dobbertin another 10 years and a reported $1 million spent on R&D and materials to bring the idea closer to reality. He never really completed the project and the idea proved flawed long before he neared that stage. Like with the DSO, Dobbertin found himself in need of cash, so the HydroCar was first offered for sale in 2011. The asking price was a whopping $770,000 – peanuts compared to the kind of money and work hours he had invested in it – so it failed to sell.
In the years that have passed since, the HydroCar reemerges occasionally on the specialist market, when it changes hands with collectors of oddities. It sold in 2018 for $60,500 and then again in 2021, for an unspecified amount.
HP and 712 lb-ft (965 Nm) of torque at 4,200 rpm, it uses a custom-built Quadzilla GM 4L80E automatic transmission on the front axle in road mode, and an Arneson Surface Drive in water mode.
Switching between the two modes of transport is easy, but not doable at the proverbial touch of a button. In fact, as Dobbertin shows in the video below, going from road mode to water mode involved flipping three separate switches: one to lower the aluminum sponsons (aluminum pontoons that serve as fenders in road mode) by almost 8 inches (20.3 cm), another one to lift the wheels, and a third to close the flaps to the wheel wells, sealing them from water.
Once the operation was complete, the HydroCar became a tunnel hull that could hit more than 60 mph (96.5 kph). As a car, it boasted a top speed of 125+ mph (202 kph), but neither figure was fully tested and/or verified.
The HydroCar was built entirely by hand, using a 304 stainless steel spaceframe and roll bar for the body, and aluminum for the articulated sponsons. Always and forever the car guy, Dobbertin painted it 2006 Corvette Velocity Yellow, but this is where the automotive inspiration ended. As you can see in the photos, the cabin was very much like the cockpit of an airplane, with a multitude of gauges and flips that only Dobbertin knew how to use. Unlike its predecessor, the DSO, the HydroCar wasn’t built for comfort, but for practicality, so the cabin only had seating for two and no frills.
