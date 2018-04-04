McLaren Speed Form Sculpture Features The Three-Seat Design Of The BP23

What’s better than the McLaren F1 in terms of top speed? The BP23 is, which is described as a “hyper-GT” by the Woking-based automaker. But the problem with the BP23 is that the first production car will roll off the assembly line in late 2019.
Bearing in mind that all 106 examples have been sold at £1.6 million a pop from the get-go, customers are itching their heads in anticipation of the real deal. In order to keep them happy, McLaren thought of a gimmick. More to the point, this sculpture.
To be produced in 106 examples – just like the BP23 – the Speed Form sculpture takes “over 100 hours” to create. Of those 100 hours, 30 are spent hand-polishing every little detail, including the three-seat layout, centrally-positioned steering wheel, flying buttresses, and the spine-like construction that starts from the central seat.
The “money-can’t-buy” paraphernalia is meant to celebrate the aerodynamic qualities of the BP23, which will be able to achieve the highest top speed of any road-going McLaren. As in more than of 243 miles per hour (391 km/h) on full song, which is a lot when you think about the fact that GT stands for grand tourer.
This being McLaren, the BP23 won’t arrive in the form of a grand tourer. Think of it as a 570GT upgraded to Ultimate Series status, a hybridized hypercar that can seat three in comfort. As the successor to the F1 from the 1990s, we further expect cargo capacity to be greater than what the P1, 720S, and 570GT have to offer.
Focusing back on the Speed Form sculpture, McLaren says that it measures 400 by 205 by 80 millimeters, tipping the scales at 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds). Created in the true spirit of McLaren Automotive, each piece is machined with the help of 5-axis CNC cutting technology. Assembly and finish, however, are made by hand.
McLaren still keeps its lips shut on the official designation of the BP23 hyper-GT, claiming the name will be disclosed nearer to the grand reveal. When will that happen, you ask? Late 2018 is all Mike Flewitt, the chief executive of McLaren, is willing to share for the time being.
To be produced in 106 examples – just like the BP23 – the Speed Form sculpture takes “over 100 hours” to create. Of those 100 hours, 30 are spent hand-polishing every little detail, including the three-seat layout, centrally-positioned steering wheel, flying buttresses, and the spine-like construction that starts from the central seat.
The “money-can’t-buy” paraphernalia is meant to celebrate the aerodynamic qualities of the BP23, which will be able to achieve the highest top speed of any road-going McLaren. As in more than of 243 miles per hour (391 km/h) on full song, which is a lot when you think about the fact that GT stands for grand tourer.
This being McLaren, the BP23 won’t arrive in the form of a grand tourer. Think of it as a 570GT upgraded to Ultimate Series status, a hybridized hypercar that can seat three in comfort. As the successor to the F1 from the 1990s, we further expect cargo capacity to be greater than what the P1, 720S, and 570GT have to offer.
Focusing back on the Speed Form sculpture, McLaren says that it measures 400 by 205 by 80 millimeters, tipping the scales at 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds). Created in the true spirit of McLaren Automotive, each piece is machined with the help of 5-axis CNC cutting technology. Assembly and finish, however, are made by hand.
McLaren still keeps its lips shut on the official designation of the BP23 hyper-GT, claiming the name will be disclosed nearer to the grand reveal. When will that happen, you ask? Late 2018 is all Mike Flewitt, the chief executive of McLaren, is willing to share for the time being.