McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT Top Speed To Exceed 243 MPH, Debut Set For Late 2018

McLaren Automotive today confirms that its forthcoming new ‘Hyper-GT ‘, codenamed BP23, will achieve the highest top speed of any McLaren yet with the capability to exceed the 243mph peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1 road car. ----------------------------- #BP23 #McLaren #Hypercar

A post shared by McLaren Automotive (@mclarenauto) on Mar 9, 2018 at 5:14am PST