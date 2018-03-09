autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT Top Speed To Exceed 243 MPH, Debut Set For Late 2018

9 Mar 2018, 19:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
243 miles per hour or 391 km/h is mind-boggling by every account, the kind of speed that Formula 1 cars of today can’t achieve because of the high downforce setup. But the BP23 will do it, exceeding the maximum velocity of the F1 from the 1990s.
6 photos
McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT test muleMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT test muleMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT test muleMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT teaser sketchMcLaren BP23 Hyper-GT teaser sketch
Codenamed BP23 but confirmed to get a proper name, the three-seat successor to the F1 will join the Ultimate Series, alongside the Senna and the replacement for the P1. The public reveal, as McLaren announced in Geneva, will take place before the end of year. A private preview for the 106 depositors has also been confirmed.

The 106-strong production run is a nod to the F1, which was manufactured in similar numbers from 1992 to 1998. Pricing for the gasoline-electric hybrid hyper-gt with seating for three people? That would be £1.6 million plus taxes, the sort of money that converts to $2.2 million (and €1.8 million) at current exchange rates.

If it wasn’t obvious enough, the BP23 will be the fastest-ever McLaren entitled to wear license plates. It’s no wonder, then, that all examples are already sold. Which is mad considering that no future owner has seen it, not even design sketches of it.

Previewed by a 720S-based test mule with three seats (pictured), the hyper-grand tourer “will deliver the unparalleled blend of extreme performance and sporting luxury that befits its status as the ultimate road-going McLaren.” Production of the twin-turbocharged V8-powered land missile is scheduled to begin at the end of 2019.

Every unit will be personalized to each owner’s preference by the McLaren Special Operations, thus ensuring exclusivity. What that means is, no BP23 will be alike, and that’s how it should be if you bear in mind that the P1 is half as expensive.

With the P1 LM rated at 1,000 horsepower, here’s looking at even more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the BP23.

 

McLaren Automotive today confirms that its forthcoming new ‘Hyper-GT ‘, codenamed BP23, will achieve the highest top speed of any McLaren yet with the capability to exceed the 243mph peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1 road car. ----------------------------- #BP23 #McLaren #Hypercar

A post shared by McLaren Automotive (@mclarenauto) on Mar 9, 2018 at 5:14am PST

McLaren BP23 top speed McLaren hypercar mclaren f1 2018 Geneva Motor Show Hybrid
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
MCLAREN models:
MCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticMCLAREN 570S SpiderMCLAREN 570S Spider ExoticMCLAREN 720SMCLAREN 720S ExoticMCLAREN 675LT SpiderMCLAREN 675LT Spider ExoticMCLAREN 650S SpiderMCLAREN 650S Spider ExoticAll MCLAREN models  