McLaren BP23 Hyper-GT Top Speed To Exceed 243 MPH, Debut Set For Late 2018

Codenamed BP23 but confirmed to get a proper name
, the three-seat successor to the F1 will join the Ultimate Series, alongside the Senna and the replacement for the P1. The public reveal, as McLaren announced in Geneva, will take place before the end of year. A private preview for the 106 depositors has also been confirmed.
The 106-strong production run is a nod to the F1
, which was manufactured in similar numbers from 1992 to 1998. Pricing for the gasoline-electric hybrid hyper-gt with seating for three people? That would be £1.6 million plus taxes, the sort of money that converts to $2.2 million (and €1.8 million) at current exchange rates.
If it wasn’t obvious enough, the BP23
will be the fastest-ever McLaren entitled to wear license plates. It’s no wonder, then, that all examples are already sold. Which is mad considering that no future owner has seen it, not even design sketches of it.
Previewed by a 720S-based test mule
with three seats (pictured), the hyper-grand tourer “will deliver the unparalleled blend of extreme performance and sporting luxury that befits its status as the ultimate road-going McLaren.”
Production of the twin-turbocharged V8-powered land missile is scheduled to begin at the end of 2019.
Every unit will be personalized to each owner’s preference by the McLaren Special Operations
, thus ensuring exclusivity. What that means is, no BP23 will be alike, and that’s how it should be if you bear in mind that the P1 is half as expensive.
With the P1 LM
rated at 1,000 horsepower, here’s looking at even more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the BP23.
