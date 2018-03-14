autoevolution
McLaren Trademarks GT Name, Rumored To Be Used For The BP23 Hyper-GT

14 Mar 2018
by
As you already know, the P1 and Senna will be made obsolete by what McLaren codenamed BP23. A three-seat hypercar described as a hyper-GT, the spiritual successor of the F1 won’t get an alphanumeric name in the same vein as the 720S.
Chief executive officer Mike Flewitt made it clear that a proper name is in the pipeline, with the real deal to be revealed to customers and the media by the end of the year. The question is, how will the Woking-based automaker call the newcomer?

Having filed the trademark for “McLaren GT” last year, it has come to the media’s attention that Macca might use this handle for the fastest road-going McLaren of all time. Confirmed to top out at more than 391 km/h (243 miles per hour), the limited-edition work of wonder carries a retail price of £1.6 million.

Filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 22, 2017, and approved on March 7, 2018, the trademark is active but polarizing. You see, the name is intended for use for “retail store services featuring motor land vehicles,” not the more usual “motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks, vans, engines.” Alas, we’re not quite sure if McLaren intends to baptize the BP23 as such.

Whatever the name, there’s no mistaking the hyper-GT will be an instant hit with the hypercar-loving public. All 106 examples of the are sold out, and in all likelihood, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from the 720S and Senna combined with the electrical part of the drivetrain will offer in excess of 1,000 metric horsepower.

Just like the P1 (codenamed P12), the BP23 is certain to offer an electric-only driving mode. Depending on the size of the battery and efficiency of the electric motors, it’s possible for the newcomer to outclass the 19-mile EPA rating of the P1.

And to be clear, McLaren suggested that it won’t go down the Bugatti Chiron route, sticking to the good ol’ rear-wheel-drive layout for the BP23. And in comparison to the F1, the long-anticipated successor will be oriented toward long-distance travel instead of out-and-out corner carving. On the other hand, handling will be a world-class affair, as anyone would expect from an Ultimate Series product.

Look forward to the first production model rolling off the assembly line at the end of 2019.
