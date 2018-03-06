McLaren Senna GTR Customer Racecar Debuts as Quickest McLaren Outside F1

While we're all waiting for McLaren to release the Nurburgring number of the Senna, the Woking automaker has just delivered a surprising blow in Geneva, introducing the Senna GTR. We're looking at a customer racecar that promises to offer "the quickest McLaren circuit lap times outside Formula 1".

With the Brits enjoying teasing more than ever, the full specs of the GTR haven't been released yet, but we've been given enough clues for a knockout.As such, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that officially delivers 800 hp on the Senna will be gifted with at least 25 hp (both are uber-conservative estimates).More importantly, while the 1,198 kg weight of the Senna has been roughly maintained, the GTR will deliver a crushing 1,000 kilos of extra downforce“Excelling on the track underpins the heritage of the McLaren brand and is as important and relevant today as it has ever been,” McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt explained. “The track-only McLaren Senna GTR will have more power, more grip and more downforce – up to 1,000kg – than the McLaren Senna and post even faster lap times; the very limited number of customers who secure this car will be buying the closest experience you can get to a race car without actually lining up on a circuit grid.”The controversial look of the road-going Senna might have just been slightly tamed by the super-sized aero element added by the racecar form, with the machine being astonishing from every possible angle.The list of mechanical upgrades includes a race-style transmission (we could expect a sequential unit), along with a modified suspension and Pirelli slicks.The British automotive producer is only bringing 500 units of the "standard" Senna to the world, with only 75 aficionados will be offered a GTR. As for the pricing of the newcomer, this sits at around £1 million, plus takes ($1.39 million or €1.12 million at the current exchange rates).However, we could see Woking's motorsport partner Lanzante Motorsport coming up with road-legal incarnations of the Senna GTR, as it was the case with the P1 GTR . However, the chances for this transformation could be slim, since certain elements such as the blade-like front lip or the massive rear diffuser might require an alien legal approach in the process of mixing with license plates.Until we get our hands on fresh details, you can check out the Senna GTR in the live Geneva video below (lens tip to YouTuber Mr JWW).