McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition Visits Australian Grand Prix Track at Albert Park

With both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen spectacularly taking each other out at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, it left the door open for Daniel Ricciardo to earn McLaren’s first Formula 1 win since 2012. In order to celebrate his achievement, the British supercar-maker decided to build a limited edition 720S model and name it after the man himself.
Fast-forward a few weeks and voila, the MSO-designed McLaren 720S Daniel Ricciardo Edition was born, commissioned in partnership with Sydney and Melbourne retailers and limited to just three units, available exclusively in Australia.
Speaking of the land Down Under, this special edition McLaren was taken to Albert Park recently, home of the Australian Grand Prix, as well as to the St Kilda foreshore. The carmaker couldn’t pass up the opportunity for this photo shoot, seen as how it also marks the very first time we’ve seen the vehicle under direct sunlight.
“We’re delighted to see the first of this exclusive series arrive in Australia, as at home on the tarmac around Albert Park as its namesake Daniel Ricciardo. Complete with the Australian flag adorning the front haunches, this special edition model is the perfect celebration of our Perth-born racer – we're excited to see it out on Australian roads,” said McLaren Automotive commercial executive director, George Biggs.
By only making three of these, McLaren is also paying tribute to Ricciardo’s racing number (3). Meanwhile, the Papaya spark and Burton blue theme is just like the one used on the MCL35M F1 car’s livery.
Other highlights include the Carbon Fiber Sills inscribed with Ricciardo’s signature, ‘One of Three’ dedication plates, and the F1 driver’s race number etched on the supercar’s dihedral doors.
As for how Ricciardo feels about this car, you can imagine he’s thrilled. What caught our attention though was him saying that “while each [McLaren] offers something unique, the 720S is the absolute benchmark.”
That used to be true, but right now, there are quicker models/variants being offered by the British brand.
