McLaren Celebrates Daniel Ricciardo's F1 Victory With Limited-Edition 720S Supercar

To celebrate Daniel Ricciardo and his victory with the McLaren F1 Team, the automaker has unveiled a special 720S supercar designed exclusively for Australia. Limited to just three vehicles, the new Daniel Ricciardo Edition 720S was commissioned by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) in collaboration with McLaren dealerships in Melbourne and Sydney.
Daniel Ricciardo celebrated with a shoey after its spectacular win at the Italian Grand Prix when Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crashed out on lap 26, earning McLaren F1 Team its first win since 2012.
"Daniel Ricciardo's relentless determination and pursuit of excellence are qualities that perfectly reflect the McLaren ethos. Following McLaren's outstanding performance with a landmark one-two finish for the team at the Italian Grand Prix, it's the perfect time to reveal this limited series in celebration of the Aussie driver," says George Biggs, Commercial Executive Director.
Each model is dressed in the renowned livery used on the McLaren Formula 1 2021 MCL35M race car, showing off the Papaya spark and Burton blue colors. The special vehicle features the Honey Badger's race number painted on the dihedral doors, carbon fiber sills inscribed with Ricciardo's signature, 'One of Three' dedication plates, and the Australian flag decorating the front haunches.
The interior comes with matching orange detailing on the seats and dashboard. Apart from the few colorful elements, the cabin is mostly unchanged from the original McLaren 720S. Spec-wise, it features the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8, producing 720 hp and 770 Nm. That's enough power to get the car from 0 to100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds.
"One of the great privileges of driving for McLaren is getting behind the wheel of many of the brand's exhilarating supercars and while each offers something unique, the 720S is the absolute benchmark," says the Formula 1 driver.
After all, there's no better celebration gift than having Mclaren name a supercar after you.
The limited-edition McLaren Daniel Ricciardo 720S by MSO will be available to Australian customers in quarter four of 2021. There's no pricing announced yet, but this exclusive car won't come cheap. For reference, the 720S is offered with a $300K price tag.
"Daniel Ricciardo's relentless determination and pursuit of excellence are qualities that perfectly reflect the McLaren ethos. Following McLaren's outstanding performance with a landmark one-two finish for the team at the Italian Grand Prix, it's the perfect time to reveal this limited series in celebration of the Aussie driver," says George Biggs, Commercial Executive Director.
Each model is dressed in the renowned livery used on the McLaren Formula 1 2021 MCL35M race car, showing off the Papaya spark and Burton blue colors. The special vehicle features the Honey Badger's race number painted on the dihedral doors, carbon fiber sills inscribed with Ricciardo's signature, 'One of Three' dedication plates, and the Australian flag decorating the front haunches.
The interior comes with matching orange detailing on the seats and dashboard. Apart from the few colorful elements, the cabin is mostly unchanged from the original McLaren 720S. Spec-wise, it features the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8, producing 720 hp and 770 Nm. That's enough power to get the car from 0 to100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds.
"One of the great privileges of driving for McLaren is getting behind the wheel of many of the brand's exhilarating supercars and while each offers something unique, the 720S is the absolute benchmark," says the Formula 1 driver.
After all, there's no better celebration gift than having Mclaren name a supercar after you.
The limited-edition McLaren Daniel Ricciardo 720S by MSO will be available to Australian customers in quarter four of 2021. There's no pricing announced yet, but this exclusive car won't come cheap. For reference, the 720S is offered with a $300K price tag.