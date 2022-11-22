Mazda Secures an Electrified Future by Collaborating for the Development of EV Drive Units

As the automotive world is slowly but surely going electric, manufacturers are racing to develop and implement technologies that make the transition toward electrification possible, such as electric drive units. Mazda is one of the companies that seek to embrace EV tech – it announced it’s jointly developing and producing electric drive units.
Mazda Motor Corporation has ambitious goals - it plans to electrify its entire range of vehicles by 2030 – it intends to do so by working together with partner companies on different research projects. One of these projects is creating electric drive units.
This unit is composed of a motor, an inverter with power semiconductors, and a reduction gear. It’s the critical solution that Mazda and other automakers have used in response to electrification and the need for carbon neutrality. Mazda has signed collaborative agreements with several different companies to develop the necessary components as well as motor technology.
Mazda’s first step toward this transformation is joining Ondo, Hiroshima Aluminum Industry, and HIROTEC to create a joint venture with the mission of developing the production technology required for manufacturing the electric drive units. The companies will also establish the systems needed to supply those units.
Mazda will be able to boost local economic growth by collaborating with suppliers in the Chugoku region to build the necessary production infrastructure.
The Japanese automaker has a human-centered design philosophy, as it “aims to make the most of the unique characteristics of electric vehicles to further enhance the driving experience and maximize driver enjoyment,” the company said.
Through all these initiatives, Mazda seeks to get closer to its goal of achieving carbon neutrality across its supply chain by 2050 and help preserve the global environment. Joining forces with other parties will allow the company to manufacture high-performance electric drive units efficiently.
As the all-electric MX-30 model doesn't seem to have had that much success, it's interesting to see how all these investments will pay off and how Mazda will compete against other manufacturers.
