2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Drive Units to Be Manufactured in Ohio

More on this:

1 The Unique 1938 Buick Y-Job Comes Out of Storage, It's Still a Work of Art

2 General Motors’ Kokomo Parking Lot Shows the Nightmare the Chip Shortage Is Still Causing

3 Hertz Will Order Up to 175,000 EVs Made by General Motors

4 BrightDrop Unveils the Trace Grocery eCart, Purpose-Built for the Online Grocery Industry

5 The Chevrolet Small-Block V8 Crate Engines That You Can Buy in 2022