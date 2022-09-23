2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Drive Units to Be Manufactured in Ohio

Available fall 2023, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV will feature drive units manufactured in Toledo. The Ohio-based facility will receive $760 million for said electric motors. Toledo Propulsion Systems will also supply the upcoming GMC Sierra EV and Hummer EV models with drive units.
The automaker’s first U.S. propulsion-related manufacturing facility to be transformed for EV-related production was purchased by General Motors in 1956. Toledo Propulsion Systems currently employs 1,500 people and manufactures six-, eight-, and ten-speed autos for rear-drive applications and the dreaded nine-speed automatic for front-drive applications.
“Our Toledo team has a long, proud history of building great products and they have worked hard to earn this investment,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability at GM. “This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future.”
Including today’s investment, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has invested more than $1.9 billion at Toledo Propulsion Systems since 2011. Retooling is expected to begin this month. As for the drive units in question, they’ll cover front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications. GM further mentions “high-performance and off-road capabilities.” Given the front-wheel-drive layout mentioned earlier, Toledo is probably gearing up for drive unit production for the Chevy Equinox EV as well.
Expected to cost approximately $30,000, the compact-sized crossover will be offered with either front- or all-wheel drive. Based on the BEV3 platform of the Cadillac Lyriq, the all-new Equinox EV is twinned with the Blazer EV that sweetens the deal with a rear-drive option. The first Chevrolet-branded EV to wear the SS badge has also been confirmed with 557 horsepower and 648 pound-foot (make that 879 Nm) of torque on deck.
The Silverado EV, however, is likely to outsell both crossovers and GMC-branded trucks. The WT base trim level is estimated to retail at $39,900 excluding destination freight charge, which is bad news for the 2023 model year Ford F-150 Lightning Pro that starts from $46,974.
“Our Toledo team has a long, proud history of building great products and they have worked hard to earn this investment,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability at GM. “This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future.”
Including today’s investment, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has invested more than $1.9 billion at Toledo Propulsion Systems since 2011. Retooling is expected to begin this month. As for the drive units in question, they’ll cover front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications. GM further mentions “high-performance and off-road capabilities.” Given the front-wheel-drive layout mentioned earlier, Toledo is probably gearing up for drive unit production for the Chevy Equinox EV as well.
Expected to cost approximately $30,000, the compact-sized crossover will be offered with either front- or all-wheel drive. Based on the BEV3 platform of the Cadillac Lyriq, the all-new Equinox EV is twinned with the Blazer EV that sweetens the deal with a rear-drive option. The first Chevrolet-branded EV to wear the SS badge has also been confirmed with 557 horsepower and 648 pound-foot (make that 879 Nm) of torque on deck.
The Silverado EV, however, is likely to outsell both crossovers and GMC-branded trucks. The WT base trim level is estimated to retail at $39,900 excluding destination freight charge, which is bad news for the 2023 model year Ford F-150 Lightning Pro that starts from $46,974.