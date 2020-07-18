2 Ford Bronco "V8 Vessel" Is a 302 Beast, Out for Jeep Wrangler 392 Blood

Mazda MX-5 “Lamborghini Huracan” Face Swap Looks Intriguing

The Miata is the best-selling convertible for plenty of reasons. It’s reliable, affordable, very fun, easy to maintain, and pretty friendly with butter-fingered drivers as well. The Huracan, meanwhile, is the best-selling Lamborghini ever thanks to its superlative looks, desirable badge, rev-happy V10, and over-the-top performance on the road and track. 31 photos



“I actually prefer that to both the MX-5 and the [Fiat] 124,” said a Facebook user. “That slope from the Miata hood to the Lamborghini nose is great,” added another Facebook follower of Unnecessary Automobile Nose Swaps. I’m not gonna lie to you; the half-breed sports car looks very pleasing.



Given the proportions and hood design of the Miatacan, it’s also obvious that the rendering artist has kept the front-engine and rear-drive configuration of the MX-5 instead of butchering the Japanese roadster into a midship design. Even the OEM alloy wheels work with the



The question is, could this makeover be translated into a real-life conversion? It wouldn’t be impossible, you know. Fiat has already proven it with the 124 Spider, and two years ago, Mitsuoka rolled out a two-door convertible by the name of Himiko which rolls on MX-5 underpinnings.







The answer, therefore, is yes. It’s possible to make the MX-5 look like a Huracan with the right tools and enough money, but it wouldn’t be a commercial success. After all, few people are willing to pay thousands of dollars to make the cheerful Miata look like an Italian thoroughbred.



