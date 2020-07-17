2020 Toyota Supra "Red Ruby" Looks Like a Baby LFA

What do the Mk V Toyota Supra, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the 2021 Ford Bronco have in common? The first was the star of last year's SEMA show, the second is set to dominate this year's edition of the Vegas venue (here's to hoping this doesn't get canceled), while the last should be the top figure for the 2021 incarnation of the even. Of course, custom goodies for such machines also exist outside SEMA, as this 2020 Supra rendering comes to show.

5 photos