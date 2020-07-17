2020 Toyota Supra "Red Ruby" Looks Like a Baby LFA

What do the Mk V Toyota Supra, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the 2021 Ford Bronco have in common? The first was the star of last year's SEMA show, the second is set to dominate this year's edition of the Vegas venue (here's to hoping this doesn't get canceled), while the last should be the top figure for the 2021 incarnation of the even. Of course, custom goodies for such machines also exist outside SEMA, as this 2020 Supra rendering comes to show.
we're looking at an all-out custom incarnation of the Supra here. And, as the die-hard aficionados among you may have noticed, this kit seeks inspiration in the most varied places.
For instance, if you check out the front apron of the Toyota, you'll notice the kind of styling cues that define the Lexus LFA.
Moving over to the other end of the vehicle, the generously-sized wing, whose mounts include air intakes, was borrowed from Rauh Welt Begriff-modified Porsches. Then again, while the rear-engine nature of the 911 means the said hardware is functional, a new role for these would have to be found. Note that we're dealing with a particularly sensitive aspect, since the faux vents of the stock Supra have split opinions among enthusiasts.
The... mandatory widebody approach is here, albeit with the approach being the subtle kind. Then we have the custom wheels, which feature custom styling depending on the axle - the generous lips of the rear units stand out. These are Rotiform STR units and it looks like MikoBaj M, the digital artist behind the work, experimented by removing the lips for the front wheels.
As for the rear diffuser, the pixel master admits this isn't the sharpest part of the car: "Not entirely happy with the rear diffuser but I love how good the RWB wing fits this car,"
Of course, the microscopic ground clearance of the Toyota sportscar also deserves credit for the dramatic appearance transformation of the vehicle. And since it appears this was achieved using air suspension, there's no need to worry about how this Supra deals with the less-than-perfect roads that adorn the real world.
For instance, if you check out the front apron of the Toyota, you'll notice the kind of styling cues that define the Lexus LFA.
Moving over to the other end of the vehicle, the generously-sized wing, whose mounts include air intakes, was borrowed from Rauh Welt Begriff-modified Porsches. Then again, while the rear-engine nature of the 911 means the said hardware is functional, a new role for these would have to be found. Note that we're dealing with a particularly sensitive aspect, since the faux vents of the stock Supra have split opinions among enthusiasts.
The... mandatory widebody approach is here, albeit with the approach being the subtle kind. Then we have the custom wheels, which feature custom styling depending on the axle - the generous lips of the rear units stand out. These are Rotiform STR units and it looks like MikoBaj M, the digital artist behind the work, experimented by removing the lips for the front wheels.
As for the rear diffuser, the pixel master admits this isn't the sharpest part of the car: "Not entirely happy with the rear diffuser but I love how good the RWB wing fits this car,"
Of course, the microscopic ground clearance of the Toyota sportscar also deserves credit for the dramatic appearance transformation of the vehicle. And since it appears this was achieved using air suspension, there's no need to worry about how this Supra deals with the less-than-perfect roads that adorn the real world.