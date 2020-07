Heck, this pixel portrait might even be labeled as reasonable, since that motor, which happens to be a Mustang-lifted 302, has maintained its naturally aspirated form. Of course, this translates into plenty of torque, as well as a linear power delivery - while turbocharging can deliver the first, it certainly can't offer the latter, at least not when compared to a N/A mill like this one.And, if you follow the intake ducting of that V8, you'll notice this leads to a snorkel, with air being sucked in from the highest point of the vehicle.Well, that snorkel is part of a serious go-anywhere treatment. Sure, the Bronco can be had with the Sasquatch package, which dials the already-serious rugged terrain abilities of the vehicle up to eleven. But outdoors enthusiasts will always seek more.As such, this two-door Ford Bronco features a lift kit, albeit with this maintaining the factory configuration of the vehicle, namely independent front suspension and a solid rear axle. And while the said pack involves 37-inch tires, the rubber we have here takes things to 40 inches.Check out the rear end of this offroader and you'll notice the mandatory full-size spare wheel, as well as a badass exhaust setup ensuring we can enjoy the voice of that V8.Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artist who came up with this visual stunt, went as far as building the 3D model from scratch, while subsequently adding the goodies mentioned above, as well as the cabin - this is how much the Internet loves the new Bronco!