Mazda CX-30 U.S. Debut Scheduled for LA Auto Show, Manual Transmission Offered

Some would say the CX-30 is nothing more than a Mazda3 hatchback on stilts, and they wouldn’t be too far off the mark. The compact crossover slotting between the CX-3 and CX-5 is all-new for 2020, and the stateside version will premiere later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show alongside two more newities.
The other two are the 2020 CX-5 and 2020 CX-9, two extremely important nameplates for the Japanese brand in North America. The former is the best-selling Mazda in this part of the world while the CX-9 caters to the needs of families who prefer the ground clearance of a crossover over a multi-purpose vehicle.

Turning our attention to the CX-30, the United States and Canada won’t get it from Hiroshima in Japan or Rayong in Thailand, but Salamanca in Mexico. It was more or less confirmed in August 2019 by the local branch of Automotive News, and given the import tariffs from Japan and Thailand, it makes a lot more sense to make the CX-30 in Mexico, although quality control isn’t up to snuff.

”Made in Mexico” isn’t necessarily a bad thing for your next crossover, more so because the cars are made to exact specifications regardless of manufacturing plant or workforce. Mazda is known for above-average build quality and reliability, and better still, Mazda dealers are much obliged to repair anything that goes wrong under warranty without batting an eyelid.

Riding on the SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture for front- and all-wheel-drive applications, the CX-30 won’t be available with the SkyActiv-X engine in the first model year. There’s not much of a case to be made for the SkyActiv-D turbo diesel of the CX-5 either, and although Mazda hasn’t confirmed which powerplant will be offered, a filing with the California Air Resources Board has spilled the beans.

The SkyActiv-G 2.5 four-cylinder will be coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, and customers will also be treated to a 2.0-liter version available with either a manual or torque-converter automatic. The ratings are 148 and 186 horsepower, and given time, the SkyActiv-X will be added to the lineup with approximately 178 horsepower on tap.
