Mazda CX-30 U.S. Debut Scheduled for LA Auto Show, Manual Transmission Offered

The other two are the 2020 CX-5 and 2020 CX-9, two extremely important nameplates for the Japanese brand in North America. The former is the best-selling Mazda in this part of the world while the CX-9 caters to the needs of families who prefer the ground clearance of a crossover over a multi-purpose vehicle.Turning our attention to the CX-30, the United States and Canada won’t get it from Hiroshima in Japan or Rayong in Thailand, but Salamanca in Mexico . It was more or less confirmed in August 2019 by the local branch of Automotive News, and given the import tariffs from Japan and Thailand, it makes a lot more sense to make the CX-30 in Mexico, although quality control isn’t up to snuff.”Made in Mexico” isn’t necessarily a bad thing for your next crossover, more so because the cars are made to exact specifications regardless of manufacturing plant or workforce. Mazda is known for above-average build quality and reliability, and better still, Mazda dealers are much obliged to repair anything that goes wrong under warranty without batting an eyelid.Riding on the SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture for front- and all-wheel-drive applications, the CX-30 won’t be available with the SkyActiv-X engine in the first model year. There’s not much of a case to be made for the SkyActiv-D turbo diesel of the CX-5 either, and although Mazda hasn’t confirmed which powerplant will be offered, a filing with the California Air Resources Board has spilled the beans.The SkyActiv-G 2.5 four-cylinder will be coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, and customers will also be treated to a 2.0-liter version available with either a manual or torque-converter automatic. The ratings are 148 and 186 horsepower, and given time, the SkyActiv-X will be added to the lineup with approximately 178 horsepower on tap.