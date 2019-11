Mazda Updates CX-5 for 2020, Prices Start at $25,090

NVH

$25,090 before destination charge for the CX-5 Sport front-wheel drive with the six-speed automatic transmission might seem too close for comfort to some people, more so if you remember that Honda has the CR-V and Toyota the RAV4 at $25,050 and $25,850, respectively, excluding destination.On the upside, Mazda offers the SkyActiv-G 2.5 as standard with 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Running on regular and premium fuel, the engine can also be matched to i-Activ all-wheel drive for $1,400. The Touring, Touring Preferred Package, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Preferred Package, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature round off the list of trims.At the other end of the spectrum, the CX-5 Signature will set you back $37,055 from the get-go. A premium paintwork option adds from $200 to $595 to your configuration of choice, but then again, do remember that genuine layered wood, Caturra Brown Nappa leather upholstery, and lots of other amenities such as a 360-degree monitor and 19-inch wheels are featured as well.The $740 difference for the CX-5 Sport over 2019 can be boiled down to the multitude of driver-assist systems that come standard for the 2020 model year. These include advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights, and active cruise control with stop-and-go function for effortless driving on the highway. Entry-level trims also gain rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic headlights, improved, a redesigned key fob, and the 7.0-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system.Another change worth taking into consideration before choosing your next crossover is the SkyActiv-G 2.5T, the turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter engine that comes standard. In addition to the Engine Harmonics Enhancer, this plant now pumps out 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque when running on premium fuel. That’s a gain of 10 pound-feet over the previous model.