Mazda Updates CX-5 for 2020, Prices Start at $25,090

13 Nov 2019
The best-selling Mazda in the United States is the CX-5, and following the introduction of the SkyActiv-D 2.2-liter turbo diesel in this part of the world, a few more changes are in the pipeline for the 2020 model year. First things first, the starting price has gone up by $740 for the entry-level trim.
$25,090 before destination charge for the CX-5 Sport front-wheel drive with the six-speed automatic transmission might seem too close for comfort to some people, more so if you remember that Honda has the CR-V and Toyota the RAV4 at $25,050 and $25,850, respectively, excluding destination.

On the upside, Mazda offers the SkyActiv-G 2.5 as standard with 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Running on regular and premium fuel, the engine can also be matched to i-Activ all-wheel drive for $1,400. The Touring, Touring Preferred Package, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Preferred Package, Grand Touring Reserve, and Signature round off the list of trims.

At the other end of the spectrum, the CX-5 Signature will set you back $37,055 from the get-go. A premium paintwork option adds from $200 to $595 to your configuration of choice, but then again, do remember that genuine layered wood, Caturra Brown Nappa leather upholstery, and lots of other amenities such as a 360-degree monitor and 19-inch wheels are featured as well.

The $740 difference for the CX-5 Sport over 2019 can be boiled down to the multitude of driver-assist systems that come standard for the 2020 model year. These include advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights, and active cruise control with stop-and-go function for effortless driving on the highway. Entry-level trims also gain rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic headlights, improved NVH, a redesigned key fob, and the 7.0-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system.

Another change worth taking into consideration before choosing your next crossover is the SkyActiv-G 2.5T, the turbocharged version of the 2.5-liter engine that comes standard. In addition to the Engine Harmonics Enhancer, this plant now pumps out 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque when running on premium fuel. That’s a gain of 10 pound-feet over the previous model.
