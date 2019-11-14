Mazda CX-30 Outscores Mercedes-Benz GLB, Ford Explorer, Opel Corsa at Euro NCAP

Every year, Euro NCAP modifies its crash testing more and more, making the 5-star rating harder and harder to get for some carmakers. Well, some, not Mazda, who just aced the latest testing round with the CX30 subcompact crossover.
Sharing its architecture with the 2020 Mazda3, which also got a 5-star rating at Euro NCAP earlier this year, the CX-30 achieved a nearly-flawless 99 percent score for Adult Occupant Protection. This score puts it at the top of all cars crash-tested during Euro NCAP's more stringent 2018/2019 protocols.
Another car that achieved a 5-star rating during the latest testing session was the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which was the sixth Mercedes-Benz to be rewarded with the maximum rating this year. The seven-seat Ford Explorer, only available in plug-in hybrid guise in Europe, also got a 5-star rating.
The all-new Corsa, built on the same architecture as the latest Peugeot 208, achieved only 4 stars, the same as its French brother. That said, the subcompact only missed achieving the best star rating by a single percentage point in Safety Assist.
“Congratulations to Mazda for another almost-perfect score in adult occupant safety. There are still several cars to be rated in 2019 but it is unlikely we will see better for this part of the assessment. And congratulations to Ford and Mercedes-Benz for their five-star ratings, too. Euro NCAP is now gearing up for new tests in 2020 but we’re confident that manufacturers will continue to deliver the highest levels of safety to their customers.” said Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP.
Following the facelifted Mazda6, which was tested in 2018, and the all-new Mazda3, the CX-30 crossover is the third Mazda model to receive 5 stars using the much stricter crash testing protocols introduced by Euro NCAP last year. The next on the list is the all-electric crossover MX-30, which should be tested in a later session and is expected to achieve a similar rating.
Another car that achieved a 5-star rating during the latest testing session was the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which was the sixth Mercedes-Benz to be rewarded with the maximum rating this year. The seven-seat Ford Explorer, only available in plug-in hybrid guise in Europe, also got a 5-star rating.
The all-new Corsa, built on the same architecture as the latest Peugeot 208, achieved only 4 stars, the same as its French brother. That said, the subcompact only missed achieving the best star rating by a single percentage point in Safety Assist.
“Congratulations to Mazda for another almost-perfect score in adult occupant safety. There are still several cars to be rated in 2019 but it is unlikely we will see better for this part of the assessment. And congratulations to Ford and Mercedes-Benz for their five-star ratings, too. Euro NCAP is now gearing up for new tests in 2020 but we’re confident that manufacturers will continue to deliver the highest levels of safety to their customers.” said Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP.
Following the facelifted Mazda6, which was tested in 2018, and the all-new Mazda3, the CX-30 crossover is the third Mazda model to receive 5 stars using the much stricter crash testing protocols introduced by Euro NCAP last year. The next on the list is the all-electric crossover MX-30, which should be tested in a later session and is expected to achieve a similar rating.