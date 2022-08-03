Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America This Fall

Maserati launched its long-awaited Grecale SUV in March of this year to much acclaim and, besides the Trofeo, GT, and Modena variants, the Italian carmaker wanted to celebrate the new model with an exclusive offering based on its Fuoriserie customization program: The Grecale PrimaSerie.
The luxury brand has now announced that it is bringing the Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Two limited edition versions of its all-new 2023 Grecale SUV will be available, but unlike other Fuoriserie cars, the PrimaSerie will come to the States with pre-configured colors and features.
The first model is the range-topper Grecale Trofeo, which comes dressed in Giallo Corse yellow livery, a paint color exclusive to the Fuoriserie program, complemented by red-gloss brake calipers and black interior with yellow stitching.
The cockpit of the supercar will boast 3D carbon trim and custom PrimaSerie headrest stitching featuring the Maserati trident, and will come with the Premium Plus Package, comprising heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated back seats, as well as a premium 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system with 21 speakers.
The Trofeo PrimaSerie will be powered by a 523-horsepower (530 ps) Nettuno V6 engine and will also feature 21-inch Crio wheels, cargo rails at the rear, and a cargo area power outlet.
The second Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie coming to the U.S. is based on the less powerful Grecale Modena. Unlike the Trofeo, which is offered in a single color option, the limited edition Modena will be available in three colors: Bianco Astro (white) metallic paint, Blu Nobile (blue) tri-coat paint, and Grigio Cangiante (silver) tri-coat paint.
The special trident “PrimaSerie” headrest stitching will be present in all three variants, but the interior and brake caliper colors will differ for each model. The White version will feature a red interior and gloss-red brake calipers, the Blue one will have a black interior and blue brake calipers, while the Silver Modena will flaunt blue brake calipers and a white interior and grigio stitch.
All three come with 21-inch Pegaso wheels and will take power from a 325-horsepower (330 ps) mild-hybrid 4-cylinder engine. The Modena PrimaSerie models are also fitted with the Premium Plus Package.
Maserati plans a production run of just 325 units of the Grecale PrimaSerie for North America, and the cars will be available in dealerships this fall. They’ll also come with a four-year, 50,000-mile (approx. 80,400 km) pre-paid maintenance plan.
