Ja'Marr Chase's First Big Purchase From His First Million Was a Maserati for His Mom

You know you’ve finally made it when you can make the lives of those around you easier. And Ja’Marr Chase’s first big purchase wasn’t for him, but for his mom, spoiling her with a Maserati.
Ja'Marr Chase was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft as the fifth overall pick. He signed a four-year contract for $30.8 million, with a $19.8 million signing bonus. In a new interview with GQ Sports, the 22-year-old wide receiver revealed how he made and spent his first million.
"So, the first thing I bought was my mom's car. That was about $65k, got her a Mazi." He didn't mention the model, though, but he revealed that it was his dad's idea because her Audi was no longer in good condition: "The Audi was real bad, the air stopped working in it so she's not about to try to ride around in no hot car, so gotta get her a car ASAP."
Surely, he could've fixed her older one, but who doesn't want a brand-new Maserati? He continued that the vehicle is a "midnight black with red interior Mazi. It's real nice, already came stocked, so I ain't paid no extra. She was crying tears of joy, so that was good to see. It made me start crying.”
Of course, he did get some nice things for himself as well, like jewelry, clothes, tattoos, and paid for the rookie dinner after all the games.
He also gave $15k to all his brothers and sisters so they could spend and put some money aside. He also paid his family's house off, around $100k, to make sure his mom owns the house.
With all the money spent to make sure his family is doing well, he also needed "something to ride around good in." So, he splashed on his "dream car," a Rolls-Royce Wraith, for which he paid around $300k. It comes with orange interior seats and fur carpet. He added: "I've been wanting that car my whole life, honestly. It was either a Wraith or a Ghost, so I went with the Wraith."
He already has plans for his future ride, saying: "Next I want to get a Porsche," something sporty and fast. He shared that his favorite car is a brand-new Bentley worth $5 million, but that he’s not going to get that.
And when it comes to the rest of his first million, he decided to save it and make sure he has enough money put aside for his family and friends. Which, for a 22-year-old with a huge salary, is incredibly thoughtful and responsible.
