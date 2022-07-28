The NHTSA Investigates 190,000 GM SUVs Over Rearview Camera Issue

NHTSA action number PE22006 concerns no fewer than 190,151 vehicles produced by General Motors for the 2020 and 2021 model years. The Cadillac XT5 mid-size crossover, XT6 three-row crossover, and the GMC Acadia are investigated by the federal watchdog for a rearview camera issue, likely caused by the crimping of the coaxial cable connectors.
The Office of Defects Investigation has received 12 complaints from owners and several Early Warning Reporting field reports alleging rearview camera failure. The Office of Defects Investigation is aware of an accident as well, identified under NHTSA ID number 11463901. “I got into an accident because my backup camera did not warn me that a car had turned behind me. Also, when backing up and a car is coming, it doesn’t indicate the car is coming until it’s behind me. I’ve taken it to the dealer and they say there’s nothing wrong with it,” wrote the owner of the subject Acadia.
Also worthy of note, NHTSA ID number 11429267 boils down to this: “Since purchasing the vehicle [also an Acadia] in December 2020, the rear camera vision has been intermittent. I originally thought it to be a driver problem. However, I am told that there is a module that needs to be replaced and it is not available and possibly not being manufactured at the present time. As a result, the entire parking assist system is completely out of service. No information on when the module may be available to repair.”
These two owner-submitted complaints pretty much confirm what everyone knows about General Motors. Refusing to acknowledge or repair this condition in a timely fashion is a slap in the customer’s face, namely tax-paying customers who indirectly saved General Motors in 2009 as part of the Chapter 11 reorganization. Ford isn’t exactly on top of its game either, but as opposed to General Motors and Chrysler, the Ford Motor Company didn’t come crying to President Barrack Obama for billion-dollar loans.
Turning our attention back to the problem at hand, the ODI has opened a preliminary evaluation to determine the scope and severity of the rearview camera system going kaput. Given time, a recall will be hopefully issued.
