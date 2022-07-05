GM Recalls Certain SUVS Over Fuel Tank Rollover Valve Issue

On March 22nd, an employee of the Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee submitted a report to General Motors following the discovery of a dislodged fuel tank rollover valve. Factory personnel determined that the issue was caused while performing a procedure to evaluate the integrity of a fuel pump connection inside the tank. Containment efforts were promptly initiated, with 31 of the 708 contained vehicles exhibiting the described condition.
A formal investigation was opened on May 10th, which is a little bit late by most accounts. Investigators confirmed that 298 vehicles may have been shipped to dealers with dislodged valves, of which 228 were sold in the United States of America. The largest automaker in North America conducted laboratory tests between June 6th and June 8th, determining that a dislodged valve may allow the gasoline to leak in the event of a rollover.
On the upside for everyone involved, GM isn’t aware of any claims related to this problem. Dealers have already been informed of the recall, and known owners will be notified by first-class mail starting on August 8th.
The corrective action boils down to replacing the fuel tank shell if the rollover valve is found to be dislodged or missing. The fuel tank assembly bears part number 84724303 according to a report filed with the NHTSA.
The 228 vehicles in this callback are all 2022 models produced at Spring Hill between March 16th, 2022 and March 21st, 2022. Front-wheel-drive models are not affected. The all-wheel-drive culprits are split between 135 examples of the GMC Acadia, 64 units of the Cadillac XT5, and 29 copies of the XT6. All three crossovers ride on the C1XX vehicle architecture.
Essentially the crossover-oriented variant of the E2XX, this platform further underpins the Chevrolet Blazer, Traverse, and Buick Enclave. Vehicles equipped with the C1XX currently use the Hydramatic 9TXX automatic transmission, which replaces the Hydramatic 6TXX family.
On the upside for everyone involved, GM isn’t aware of any claims related to this problem. Dealers have already been informed of the recall, and known owners will be notified by first-class mail starting on August 8th.
The corrective action boils down to replacing the fuel tank shell if the rollover valve is found to be dislodged or missing. The fuel tank assembly bears part number 84724303 according to a report filed with the NHTSA.
The 228 vehicles in this callback are all 2022 models produced at Spring Hill between March 16th, 2022 and March 21st, 2022. Front-wheel-drive models are not affected. The all-wheel-drive culprits are split between 135 examples of the GMC Acadia, 64 units of the Cadillac XT5, and 29 copies of the XT6. All three crossovers ride on the C1XX vehicle architecture.
Essentially the crossover-oriented variant of the E2XX, this platform further underpins the Chevrolet Blazer, Traverse, and Buick Enclave. Vehicles equipped with the C1XX currently use the Hydramatic 9TXX automatic transmission, which replaces the Hydramatic 6TXX family.