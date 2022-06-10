Cadillac Recalls XT6 Over Incorrect Cap

Back in April 2022, a General Motors quality engineer submitted a report in regard to a brake fluid reservoir cap on a 2022 model year Cadillac XT6. There’s nothing wrong per se with the cap, but as it happens, the warning label required by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 135 was missing.
The subsequent investigation determined that General Motors used the brake fluid reservoir cap designed for global regions instead of the U.S. market. Alas, a non-compliance recall was issued for merely 235 vehicles.
Affected vehicles were produced between September 2021 and April 2022 in Spring Hill. The XT6 is also produced in Jinqiao, China by SAIC-GM.
Dealers will replace the cap with the correct design, which complies with FMVSS 135 mentioned earlier. The Spring Hill Assembly Plant in Tennessee implemented the correct part number for the brake fluid reservoir cap back in April, a few days after the problem was identified.
Cadillac dealerships already know the details of this recall, but customers will be notified by first-class mail on July 18th as per the attached report.
Derived from the E2XX platform of the Chevrolet Malibu, the C1XX platform of the XT6 also underpins pretty much everything from the Chevrolet Blazer to the Chevrolet Traverse. Offered with either front or all-wheel drive, the family-sized crossover is exclusively fitted with the 9TXX automatic transmission. In the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, Cadillac offers a 2.0-liter turbo four-pot mill or a free-breathing V6 lump.
237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque will have to suffice for the four-cylinder plant. Leveling up to the 3.6-liter engine translates to 310 horsepower and 271 pound-feet (367 Nm), which is more like it for a vehicle this heavy. The most frugal XT6 of the lot is the 2.0-liter turbo with front-wheel drive at 23 miles to the gallon (10.2 liters per 100 kilometers).
Hailed as Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the XT6 starts at $48,595 sans freight. Leveling up to the best-equipped specification will set you back $58,295 plus the $1,395 destination tax.
