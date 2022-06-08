Cadillac Celestiq Gets Teased Again, Expect to See More of It This Summer

Cadillac has unveiled a fresh batch of images of its latest show car, a concept vehicle called Celestiq. The American brand published four new images of the vehicle, which show some of its details, but do not reveal anything that might disclose too much about it.
Cadillac notes that the Celestiq features the company's signature lighting design, which has been taken to a new level on this vehicle. In other words, the American brand has developed a reinterpreted version of its lighting signature that will be seen in future production models.
Each passenger will be invited into the vehicle by a "lively and soulful choreographed symphony of light," as Cadillac notes, which means that the concept vehicle will come with more than just a set of puddle lights.
If you are not a fan of this trend, well, you have Land Rover to thank for implementing a system that seems to have started the puddle light craze with the Range Rover Evoque.
Do not get us wrong here, we do not hate the fancy puddle light design on the Evoque, which may not have been the first on the market, but it was done in such a manner that it has led to such elements becoming more popular than ever.
General Motors has announced that it will continue to show images of the Celestiq concept vehicle on Instagram throughout the summer, so we should see Cadillac's latest concept vehicle by Autumn 2022.
We do not want to get your hopes up too high with this concept vehicle, but Cadillac claims that it will come with unique proportions and a new, effortless, sophisticated form language. In other words, Cadillac will change its design language in a direction that is previewed by this concept vehicle.
From what we can observe in the teaser images, we see a low hood, which goes over the wheel arches, as well as short overhangs, at least in the front of the vehicle.
Although sedans are falling out of the public eye, Cadillac's latest concept vehicle seems to have a shot at being beautiful. It will also be GM's most customizable model yet, so that sounds promising, as well.
