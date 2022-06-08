2022 Matchbox Case D Unboxing Reveals 24 Scale Cars to Bring Joy to Your Inner Child

Recently I've started coming across more and more Matchbox products in stores. It may be that the distribution of these products has improved in my area, or that Mattel is doing a better job at marketing the product on a global scale.
Either way, that's good news for both collectors and diecast enthusiasts. Well, some collectors might feel that it's bad news. Choosing between Hot Wheels and Matchbox can be difficult while opting to buy products from both brands can turn into a financial nightmare.
But we won't go into the whole Hot Wheels versus Matchbox today, instead, we're giving you a peek inside the 2022 Case D. This case only has 24 cars inside, as opposed to 72 as you get with Hot Wheels. But that's not necessarily a bad thing.
Most Matchbox collectors will praise these products for their high level of realism, and their superior quality. While there are a few fantasy models included, most cars are designed to accurately resemble their real-life counterparts.
Dodge Charger, a casting that made its debut back in 2019. It's finished in Metalflake Purple, and you can't help but be impressed by the build quality. Of course, you'll find 1/64 scale vehicles that are even more realistic.
But you'll end up paying a whole lot more for those. The 1934 Chevy Master Coupe is not something you'd remember seeing in a Hot Wheels collection. This casting came out last year, and it's something that nostalgic people would fondly put on display.
The same goes for the MBX Field Car, which was finished in Pearl Orange the last time around. The Ford C900 might be almost 60-years old today, but the scale replica of it is brand new. The yellow truck features Shell decals on the side and is part of the MBX Highway series.
Aside from a few models, how many pre-World War 2 Hot Wheels cars can you think of right now? If you're a fan of that period in automotive history, you'll be happy to see the 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Coupe.
And you can't help but notice the diversity of wheels that are being used. The 2018 Toyota Hilux looks even better in Metalflake Green than it did in Metalflake Red, but it's not the coolest truck Matchbox has ever made.
The wheel fitment and the details on the 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata support the claim that Matchbox products are superior. In its simplicity, you might be fooled into thinking that this is an HW Real Riders model. Surprises just keep on rolling in with this case, as the 1966 Dodge Charger is also brand new in the MBX line-up.
Polaris RZR has been around for a few years now, but we've never come across one in stores so far. But once you get a glimpse of the silver, 1976 Volkswagen Golf MK1, you might get persuaded into ordering Case D for yourself.
Tesla's Model X scale replica has been off the market for a few years, but Matchbox has brought it back in a different color. This is part of their effort of going green: promoting electric cars and using recycled materials at the same time. Case D contains not one but two different Police vehicles: a 1994 Chevy Caprice and a 2010 Ford Interceptor!
Strangely enough, this case also has two units of the 1976 Honda CVCC. While there are a few more interesting models in this case - including the 1964 Austin Mini Cooper and the 1962 Plymouth Savoy, there's one more worthy of being mentioned: the Polaris Slingshot. Do you remember ever seeing a diecast replica of this vehicle before? Pre-orders for Case D are open, and you get 48 cars for the price of $58.99!
