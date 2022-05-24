Cadillac Celestiq Will Be the Most Customizable GM Model Yet, Akin to a Bespoke Bentley

Almost every carmaker on the planet wants to go ‘upmarket,’ believing this is a sure way to improve the profit margins. The latest in line is Cadillac, which intends to offer a worthy alternative to Rolls-Royce and Bentley with its future Celestiq electric luxury sedan.
To be sure, Cadillac was already flirting with luxury as the upscale brand of General Motors. But the perception has waned over the years, especially since the British and German brands dominate this market segment. At the same time, GM has put Cadillac on the back burner, which led to an aging lineup and very few reasons to spark anyone’s imagination. Things are set to change, though, and now Cadillac has found itself at the forefront of the war that GM CEO Mary Barra has waged against other EV makers.
Cadillac will soon start deliveries of the all-new all-electric Lyriq crossover and is preparing a host of new electric models. The flagship sedan Celestiq will possibly launch this summer, and GM wants to pit it against the very finest in the luxury car market. It will feature the highest level of customization available for any GM vehicle to date. It was undoubtedly inspired by the Bespoke division of Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
According to GM Authority, Cadillac aims to fulfill the wildest wishes that future Celestiq customers might have. If someone wanted to use the wood from a tree on their property to outfit the interior of their Celestiq, this would be no problem. Cadillac sees this as a sweetener for the very steep projected price of the Celestiq, which at over $200,000 seems out of Cadillac’s league. The most expensive Cadillac right now would be the Escalade-V, at around $150,000.
Cadillac Celestiq is the second vehicle from the brand using the new Ultium battery and drive motors on top of the BEV3 chassis. The cabin will feature a 2+2 arrangement, while the panoramic roof will feature the SmartGlass technology with programmable opacity. Cadillac Celestiq will also be the launching vehicle for GM’s Ultra Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, which should put Tesla Full Self-Driving to shame.
If you are curious about what the Celestiq will look like, you should revisit the pictures of the Cadillac Escala Concept unveiled in 2016 at Pebble Beach. It seems a little too close to a Jaguar XJ, but it should do the trick. Not sure about the price, though, as people would still consider it a very expensive Cadillac instead of an affordable Rolls-Royce.
Cadillac will soon start deliveries of the all-new all-electric Lyriq crossover and is preparing a host of new electric models. The flagship sedan Celestiq will possibly launch this summer, and GM wants to pit it against the very finest in the luxury car market. It will feature the highest level of customization available for any GM vehicle to date. It was undoubtedly inspired by the Bespoke division of Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
According to GM Authority, Cadillac aims to fulfill the wildest wishes that future Celestiq customers might have. If someone wanted to use the wood from a tree on their property to outfit the interior of their Celestiq, this would be no problem. Cadillac sees this as a sweetener for the very steep projected price of the Celestiq, which at over $200,000 seems out of Cadillac’s league. The most expensive Cadillac right now would be the Escalade-V, at around $150,000.
Cadillac Celestiq is the second vehicle from the brand using the new Ultium battery and drive motors on top of the BEV3 chassis. The cabin will feature a 2+2 arrangement, while the panoramic roof will feature the SmartGlass technology with programmable opacity. Cadillac Celestiq will also be the launching vehicle for GM’s Ultra Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, which should put Tesla Full Self-Driving to shame.
If you are curious about what the Celestiq will look like, you should revisit the pictures of the Cadillac Escala Concept unveiled in 2016 at Pebble Beach. It seems a little too close to a Jaguar XJ, but it should do the trick. Not sure about the price, though, as people would still consider it a very expensive Cadillac instead of an affordable Rolls-Royce.