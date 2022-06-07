Red and Hot, This 1976 Eldorado Convertible Shows Less Than 2,500 Miles on the Clock

In 1976, Cadillac decided to pull the plug on the convertible version of this car, and it sold just around 14,000 of them, confirming the carmaker's decision that it was time to end the open-top version of the largest Eldorado.
The ninth generation of the Eldorado Convertible was released on the market in 1971, and it was the first open-top in the lineup since 1966. Unsurprisingly, that led to record sales for the model, with 27,368 units sold in both coupe and open-top versions. But the party was soon to come to an end since insurance costs skyrocketed and, later on, the CAFE agreement came into force. Last but not least, the first oil crisis tripled the gas prices in October 1973.
Even if the car sales plummeted, Cadillac didn't want to give up on the Eldorado, which became a distinct nameplate in the same year. Moreover, the car was chosen as the official pace car for the Indianapolis 500 and benefited from huge advertising. And yet, the sales didn't bounce back to the 1971 levels. That convinced the carmaker to pull the plug on the convertible version in 1976. Thus, the car that you see here was manufactured in the last production year for this open-top version.
It is one of the best combo available, featuring a Firethorn Metallic (red) body, white top, and white leather interior. The car shows just 2,467 miles on the clock, and the PAGSF seller says that they are original. Just looking at this beauty, which still sports the original color, it's easy to believe that the mileage is true. Everything works on the car: the power-operated roof, the AM/FM 8-Track stereo, the power seats, windows and locks, and mirrors.
To power this landyacht, GM installed a Cadillac-exclusive 500 ci engine that produced a mere 190 ponies (192 PS) and 360 lb-ft (488 Nm) of torque. They were sent to the front wheels via a three-speed automatic transmission. Stopping power is ensured by discs in all corners, well hidden behind the original 15" steel wheels with Cadillac Hubcaps.
Usually, when a rare vehicle is posted, the bidding war starts just about half an hour before the auction ends. Yet, on the first day, this car already reached the $34,000 mark. In April this year, a similar 1976 vehicle was sold for $81,000, so it will be a little surprise if this beautiful 1976 Eldorado won't go above that.
If you want to see it in person, the seller awaits you in Pompano Beach, Florida. But you should hurry since there are only six days left until the auction will end, on June 14.
