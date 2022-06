Cadillac Lyriq Launched in China, Here's How Much It Costs Compared to the U.S. Version

Offered in three versions, the rear-wheel drive Luxury, rear-wheel drive Prestige, and all-wheel drive Prestige, the battery-electric SUV kicks off at RMB 439,700 (equal to $65,920) and RMB 479,700 ($71,917) for the top-of-the-line model.Special financing packages are also available, with a down payment of at least 15% and up to 60 installments, at a 2.99% minimum interest rate. Moreover, interested parties will be able to lease it and then return it after three years or simply get lower residual value risks.“Lyriq signifies the beginning of a new era for our iconic brand, and is only the beginning for our transformation to an all-electric portfolio,” said Cadillac China’s VP, Chris Biggs. “It will appeal to today’s generation of tech-savvy Chinese consumers, who value Cadillac’s stunning design, and its history of over a century of innovation.”Production of the Cadillac Lyriq sold in China will commence at the SAIC-GM facility in Shanghai in a few months. The first copies of the two rear-wheel drive versions will be shipped in late September or early October, the automaker claims, whereas those who want the all-wheel drive model will have to wait until at least late December or early 2023.The aforementioned dates coincide with the delivery kick-off of the Lyriq in the United States . Cadillac has two trim levels listed on the official website, with rear- and all-wheel drive, priced from $62,990 and $64,990, respectively. The former boasts an estimated 340 hp and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque and has an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles (502 km) on a full charge. The latter has 500 hp, with the thrust and range values still pending, and can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg).