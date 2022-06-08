Cadillac Lyriq Launched in China, Here's How Much It Costs Compared to the U.S. Version

Cadillac has started accepting orders for the Lyriq in China, where customers can reserve a build slot since earlier this week, with an RMB 5,000 ($750) deposit.
Offered in three versions, the rear-wheel drive Luxury, rear-wheel drive Prestige, and all-wheel drive Prestige, the battery-electric SUV kicks off at RMB 439,700 (equal to $65,920) and RMB 479,700 ($71,917) for the top-of-the-line model.
Special financing packages are also available, with a down payment of at least 15% and up to 60 installments, at a 2.99% minimum interest rate. Moreover, interested parties will be able to lease it and then return it after three years or simply get lower residual value risks.
“Lyriq signifies the beginning of a new era for our iconic brand, and is only the beginning for our transformation to an all-electric portfolio,” said Cadillac China’s VP, Chris Biggs. “It will appeal to today’s generation of tech-savvy Chinese consumers, who value Cadillac’s stunning design, and its history of over a century of innovation.”
Production of the Cadillac Lyriq sold in China will commence at the SAIC-GM facility in Shanghai in a few months. The first copies of the two rear-wheel drive versions will be shipped in late September or early October, the automaker claims, whereas those who want the all-wheel drive model will have to wait until at least late December or early 2023.
The aforementioned dates coincide with the delivery kick-off of the Lyriq in the United States. Cadillac has two trim levels listed on the official website, with rear- and all-wheel drive, priced from $62,990 and $64,990, respectively. The former boasts an estimated 340 hp and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque and has an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles (502 km) on a full charge. The latter has 500 hp, with the thrust and range values still pending, and can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kg).
