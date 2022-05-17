Cadillac Lyriq Customers Get Special Treatment in China, It's a Tough Market

Cadillac Lyriq has just started its international journey with the start of pre-production in China, and GM is on a roll to convince as many customers as possible. China being a tough market to compete in electric vehicles, GM has thrown everything on the table, including free public charging and a lifetime warranty which is unheard of in the industry.
Cadillac has not seen a lot of attention from GM lately, and their lineup has grown a little long in the tooth, but the Lyriq, the brand’s first electric vehicle, will change all that. The crossover has all the ingredients for a successful career, and we predict it will sell like hotcakes, provided GM will be able to build enough of them.
Cadillac has thrown in two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations to make it more attractive to American customers. This can be exchanged for a credit of up to $1,500 toward a home charger installation through Qmerit.
This is all cool, but the Chinese got an even sweeter deal, showing just how important the Asian market is for GM. The Lyriq is also built in China in a factory managed by SAIC-GM. The pre-production has already started in Shanghai, a month and a half after Lyriq entered series production at the GM Spring Hill plant in Tennessee. The first deliveries are expected to start in July, and the Chinese customers are in for a treat.
Cadillac has prepared a special benefits package that includes a lifetime warranty on the vehicle and its electric powertrain. This represents a significant competitive advantage for Lyriq. Other perks include three years of public charging for up to 746 miles (1,200 km) per month on Cadillac’s own charging network and the free installation of a charging station at the owner’s home.
In addition, the customers who order the Cadillac Lyriq before March 31, 2023, will receive an extra incentive of up to 15,000 Yuan ($2,200) for a trade-in vehicle and 50GB of free 5G connectivity data service, among other benefits.
Cadillac has thrown in two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations to make it more attractive to American customers. This can be exchanged for a credit of up to $1,500 toward a home charger installation through Qmerit.
This is all cool, but the Chinese got an even sweeter deal, showing just how important the Asian market is for GM. The Lyriq is also built in China in a factory managed by SAIC-GM. The pre-production has already started in Shanghai, a month and a half after Lyriq entered series production at the GM Spring Hill plant in Tennessee. The first deliveries are expected to start in July, and the Chinese customers are in for a treat.
Cadillac has prepared a special benefits package that includes a lifetime warranty on the vehicle and its electric powertrain. This represents a significant competitive advantage for Lyriq. Other perks include three years of public charging for up to 746 miles (1,200 km) per month on Cadillac’s own charging network and the free installation of a charging station at the owner’s home.
In addition, the customers who order the Cadillac Lyriq before March 31, 2023, will receive an extra incentive of up to 15,000 Yuan ($2,200) for a trade-in vehicle and 50GB of free 5G connectivity data service, among other benefits.