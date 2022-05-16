2023 Cadillac Lyriq RWD Starts at $62,990, Lyriq AWD at $64,990

Following the Debut Edition that used to retail at $58,795 excluding freight, the crown jewel of GM has confirmed the pricing of the rear- and all-wheel-drive Lyriq. As the headline implies, the single-motor model retails at $62,990 while the dual-motor powertrain costs $64,990.
Not exactly affordable, but nevertheless, bear in mind that Cadillac isn’t Chevrolet. Ordering will begin May 19th, with deliveries expected to start in the fall for the Lyriq RWD and early 2023 for the dual-motor option.
“These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030,” declared global vice president Rory Harvey. “Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with Lyriq.” Don't dare to forget that we’ve heard countless promises from the premier brand of General Motors, but on every single occasion, Caddy failed to deliver.
From the Corvette-based XLR to the Volt-based ELR and slow-selling CT6, there are one too many examples of Cadillac bungling things up. The front-wheel-drive Cimarron and Pininfarina-bodied Allanté are worthy of mention as well, together with the Avalanche-based EXT pickup truck.
Turning our attention back to the Lyriq, the RWD is good for 312 miles (502 kilometers) of combined range on a full charge as per EPA testing. The AWD hasn’t been rated thus far, but don’t get your hopes up for an improvement considering that two electric motors weigh more than one.
Customers are offered two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations or a credit of up to $1,500 toward home charger installation through Qmerit. Speaking of which, Cadillac offers 11.5- and 19.2-kW charging stations. The 100-kWh battery in the RWD can add 52 miles (84 kilometers) of driving range per hour of charge at 19.2 kW. If you find a DC fast-charging station, make that 76 miles (122 kilometers) in approximately 10 minutes at 190 kW according to the American brand.
U.S. models are produced exclusively in Tennessee at the GM Spring Hill assembly plant, which received a $2 billion investment to support electric vehicle production. An additional $2.3 billion will go towards a brand-new battery cell manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution known as Ultium Cells LLC.
