Dual-Motor Cadillac Lyriq AWD Will Have More Power Than the Escalade V8

The rear-wheel drive version of the Cadillac Lyriq is not exactly short on power, but GM’s luxury car brand is working on a punchier version, which will feature a second electric driving the front wheels. And we now know how much it will have on tap.
Revealed during the brand’s Ask Me Anything event hosted on Instagram earlier this week, and observed by Car&Driver, the number to look for is in the region of 500 horsepower. That’s the combined output produced by the front and rear electric motors, which will put it roughly in the same zone as the 516-hp BMW iX xDrive50, while making it more powerful than the 394-hp Jaguar I-Pace EV400. And since we mentioned the Escalade V8 in the title, we will remind you that it has 420 hp.
By comparison, you are looking at 340 hp in the rear-wheel drive Cadillac Lyriq, which is powered by a 100 kWh battery pack that enables an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles (502 km). In all likelihood, the all-wheel drive variant of the electric crossover will feature the same battery that supports 190 kW DC fast charging and gives the RWD model an extra 76 miles (122 km) of range in 10 minutes. However, since it will be punchier and a bit heavier, the autonomy is believed to be slightly lower.
Unfortunately, Cadillac was coy on revealing additional details regarding the dual-motor setup of the Cadillac Lyriq AWD, and we do not even know when it will premiere. Nonetheless, they did say that other versions of the zero-emission crossover are bound to go on sale this fall, and who knows, maybe the punchier model is one of them.
In the meantime, we will remind you that the marque will start accepting orders for the 2023 Lyriq on May 19, and the first model to go on sale will be the single-motor Debut Edition. This flavor is offered solely in black or silver, and does not feature many optional extras.
