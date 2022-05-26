2023 Cadillac Lyriq Marked Up $22k

Priced at $62,990 with rear-wheel drive and $64,990 for the dual-motor option, the Lyriq is the opposite of affordable. Be that as it may, certain dealerships have already engaged in the awful practice of marking up.
Markups.org currently lists two examples. First and foremost, Earnhardt Cadillac in Arizona is asking $22,458 above the suggested retail price. The dealership in question has been allocated 10 to 20 units according to the sales rep, who has the audacity to compare the Lyriq with more desirable competitors. “Did you price out a Tesla Model X,” he asked the prospective customer. “Maybe a BMW with no hands-free driving or an Audi e-tron?”
The customer in question reported this case to Cadillac, but he’s not exactly sure that Cadillac even cares about markups. The second example comes from Silver Star Cadillac in California, which is a little more sensible at $5,000 over MSRP. On the other hand, they’re shadier than Earnhardt Cadillac because the dealership in question didn’t mention a single thing about the markup before they received the reservation holder’s allocation.
“No way, no how! I don’t suffer fools gladly, especially greedy fools,” said the unhappy customer. The sales rep explains the $5,000 market adjustment with the help of high demand and limited supply, which is completely true. 2023 orders have already closed, and Cadillac isn’t going to build too many of these babies considering the insufficient production capacity and the ongoing parts crunch. The all-new Lyriq also happens to use plenty of microchips, which makes it extremely vulnerable to the microchip crunch.
Twinned with the 2024 Honda Prologue, the Cadillac-branded electric crossover is the first EV from the crown jewel of General Motors. Also twinned with the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Chevrolet Equinox EV, this fellow promises 312 miles (502 kilometers) of driving range on the EPA’s combined test cycle from a li-ion pack with a net capacity of 100.4 kWh.
