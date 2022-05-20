2023 Cadillac Lyriq Sells Out, Waitlist Goes Live

Pre-orders for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq opened on May 19th, but every single unit has been spoken for. Given these circumstances, the crown jewel of General Motors has opened a pre-order waitlist that offers the chance of getting a 2023 model if a reservation holder backs out.
Prospective customers who aren’t so lucky will have priority when ordering the 2024 model, which is due in spring 2023. Selections and pricing will be announced closer to the start of production, but we do know the all-wheel-drive option costs $64,990 for the 2023 model year. Cadillac has also let it slip that nearly 500 horsepower are developed by the two-motor drivetrain.
The rear-wheel-drive variant, on the other hand, makes do with 340 horsepower and 326 pound-feet (440 Nm) of torque. By comparison, the Cadillac XT5 with the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill develops 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm). As for the naturally-aspirated V6 option, the 3.6-liter engine cranks out 310 hp and 271 lb-ft (367 Nm).
Based on the Ultium platform that General Motors refers to as the BEV3, the luxury-oriented rival of the $62,990 Tesla Model Y features a 100.4-kWh battery that enables a driving range of 312 miles (502 kilometers). On the EPA’s combined test cycle, of course! For reference, the Tesla Model Y Long Range is a dual-motor affair that tops 330 miles (531 kilometers).
Deliveries of the 2023 model are scheduled to begin this fall. Sometime around then, General Motors will take the veils off the Lyriq’s more affordable siblings from the Chevrolet brand: the Equinox EV and more aggressively styled Blazer EV. The latter has also been confirmed by GM in SS flavor.
It’s also expected for Buick to capitalize on the BEV3 vehicle architecture with a zero-emission crossover of its own. Last, but certainly not least, even Honda is having a go at the BEV3 with the Prologue e-SUV, due in 2024.
