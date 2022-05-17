Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Photoshoot Features His Cadillac

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot in a very small ceremony. And their wedding photoshoot features one of Barker’s many Cadillacs, the ‘65 DeVille Convertible.
You may know Travis Barker as the former Blink-182 drummer, and, well, Kourtney is a Kardashian. The two were friends for years before starting dating in late 2020. The couple got engaged in October last year and had a “rehearse” wedding in Las Vegas after this year’s Grammys on April 6. Since they hadn’t applied for a marriage license, the wedding was not official.
But now they’ve officially tied the knot in a small ceremony, and one of Travis Barker’s Cadillacs was their “getaway car.” The musician is a well-known petrolhead and Cadillac collector, and he owns dozens of models, including vintage, new, modern, or restomods.
The black Caddy, which had a “Just Married” sign and tin cans tied behind it, was also part of the couple’s first official photoshoot after their wedding outside the Santa Barbara courthouse. This isn't the first time the two have used a Cadillac for a prop, though. On Halloween last year, the two recreated the 1993 movie True Romance with a pink De Ville.
Both Kourtney and Travis took it to social media to share the pics, captioned: “Till death do us part.” The black and white snaps show the couple sitting in the car, Kourtney wearing a short Dolce & Gabbana white dress with a corseted bodice. She also had a retro veil and attached sleeves. Meanwhile, the artist wore an all-black suit.
In one of the snaps, the couple shares an embrace as Kourtney sits on top of the hood of the black convertible, smiling wide. One of the artistic shots gives us a good look at the car’s dashboard and steering wheel, showing Kourtney’s feet in Travis’ lap.
Only Kourtney's grandmother and Travis’ father attended the wedding, with no sight of any of their children. But the two are planning a bigger wedding later this year in Italy, where they could celebrate with all their loved ones.
